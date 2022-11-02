Mitch Marner benching: How defensive mistakes from Maple Leafs forward led to a temporary sitting and broken stick tantrum

Like most of us, I’ve burnt a lot of evenings going down the YouTube rabbit hole. It was a few years ago now, watching various hockey highlights with the occasional silly video thrown in. Eventually, my next recommended video was of a 10-year-old kid in some goalie equipment in his parents’ basement. He was running various drills and the video had amassed around a million views. His movements looked strong, and he clearly had a pretty dedicated setup. But like most “child prodigies” you see online, you tend to write them off. For Gabriel D’aigle, I didn’t. Now that he’s grown up a bit and joined the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), I don’t think you should either.

