Mitch Marner benching: How defensive mistakes from Maple Leafs forward led to a temporary sitting and broken stick tantrum

Sporting News
Why did the Bruins sign Mitchell Miller? Boston gives former Coyotes draft pick second chance despite bullying history
Mitchell Miller is getting a second chance at potentially playing in the NHL, as the Bruins announced on Friday that they signed the former Coyotes draft pick to an AHL contract. Miller came into the spotlight around the 2020 NHL Draft, and for all the wrong reasons. The fourth-round selection...
markerzone.com
RETIRED ENFORCER RIPS AUSTON MATTHEWS FOR LAST NIGHT'S ANTICS
The Toronto Maple Leafs pummeled the Philadelphia Flyers last night, possibly getting the team back on the right track; only time will tell. But in the game's dying minutes, Auston Matthews and Travis Konecny started jawing at one another and before you knew it, a scrum broke out. Matthews' teammates...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT
CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
FOX Sports
Bruins play the Maple Leafs on 7-game win streak
Boston Bruins (10-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in...
FOX Sports
Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
Kevin Bieksa's Retirement Underscores Canucks Defense Woes
Kevin Bieksa's retirement day reminded Vancouver Canucks fans of his complete defensive skill. Now, the team's trying to improve their reliability on defense.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Huberdeau Unfairly Under Scrutiny for Slow Start
The Calgary Flames are 5-4-0 after suffering three straight losses. Their record puts them in fifth place in the Pacific Division, an unfamiliar place for the reigning division champions. Through eight games, the team has scored 29 goals, ranked 26th in the league, and only one from their new star winger Jonathan Huberdeau.
ESPN
Reinhart scores in SO as Panthers beat Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots.
Sporting News
How long is James Harden out? Injury update on foot injury, timeline and return date for 76ers star
After a rough start to the 2022-23 season, the 76ers will have to get back on track without star guard James Harden in the fold. Just nine games into the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain that will sideline the 33-year-old indefinitely.
markerzone.com
CONCERN GROWING OVER JAKE MUZZIN'S PLAYING FUTURE
There was plenty of concern earlier this season when Jake Muzzin suffered a head/neck injury early, and despite several weeks having passed since, the concern is still very much alive. Appearing on a segment of Insider Trading on Thursday afternoon, Chris Johnston spoke about the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, and...
The Hockey Writers
Gabriel D’Aigle Could Be an Elite Goalie in 2025 Draft
Like most of us, I’ve burnt a lot of evenings going down the YouTube rabbit hole. It was a few years ago now, watching various hockey highlights with the occasional silly video thrown in. Eventually, my next recommended video was of a 10-year-old kid in some goalie equipment in his parents’ basement. He was running various drills and the video had amassed around a million views. His movements looked strong, and he clearly had a pretty dedicated setup. But like most “child prodigies” you see online, you tend to write them off. For Gabriel D’aigle, I didn’t. Now that he’s grown up a bit and joined the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), I don’t think you should either.
Yardbarker
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
