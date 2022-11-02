Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek joins Henin, Venus Williams, Graf and Navratilova with interesting stat after latest win
Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been a glorious one in many ways as she achieved several milestones indicating how dominant she was. Swiatek established herself as the best player in the world following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty in January. She took over the Tour winning several Premier WTA 1000 events including two grand slam events. She won over 30 matches in a row and now she added another brilliant milestone to her career.
ESPN
Coco Gauff eliminated, Iga Swiatek keeps rolling at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Tears gathered in Coco Gauff's eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American's hopes of reaching the semifinals.
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
Yardbarker
"I wouldn't be surprised if she suddenly got back" - Kerber on Serena Williams' comeback
Angelique Kerber has revealed, in an interview with German newspaper Bild, that she does not rule out the possibility of tennis icon Serena Williams returning to the court one day. 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams announced that she was 'evolving away' from tennis ahead of the US hard-court swing this...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek compares serving strategy to that of John Isner - "I'm not that kind of player who's going to make points just from serving"
Looking for her ninth singles title of the season, Iga Swiatek started her WTA Finals campaign on a winning note by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes. It was the sixth time that the two players came face-to-face and the World No. 1 extended her head-to-head lead against the Russian to 5-1. While eighth-ranked Kasatkina won the first match last year, Swiatek registered five consecutive straight-set wins against her this season. The 21-year-old Pole also improved her win-loss record for the 2022 season to 65-8.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have never experienced something like this in my career and my life" - Djokovic on the emotional toll from his Australian Open visa saga
Novak Djokovic has revealed that the scars of his 2022 Australian Open controversy did not end with the tournament, but stayed with him for months after the incident in January. The Serbian tennis great stated that his family also experienced a lot of pressure from the outside world. Djokovic was...
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals
Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals stars serve up Western style on film in Fort Worth
Ever wonder what your favorite Hologic WTA Tour stars would've looked like in a vintage Western movie? At the WTA Finals Fort Worth, we found out. Ahead of the start of the year-end championships, the players took time on the night of the iconic photoshoot and Draw Ceremony to get a feel for what they might've looked like starring in one of Academy Award-winner John Wayne's most famous films.
Yardbarker
Djokovic destroys Musetti in Paris and proves he deserves spot at 2022 ATP Finals
Without a doubt, Novak Djokovic is one of the best players on the ATP Tour at the moment, but despite his incredible form, he's ranked 7th in the ATP Rankings. That's due to variety of reasons, but mostly because of a low number of events played by the Serbian in 2022. However, Novak Djokovic won his 19th consecutive ATP match by beating Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Paris Masters and also proved that he deserves to finish in Top 8 of the ATP Rankings this year.
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek powers past Garcia, remains undefeated at 2022 WTA Finals
World No.1 Iga Swiatek kept her foot on the gas on Thursday evening at the WTA Finals, powering past Caroline Garcia to secure her spot in the knockout stage. The Polish star looked confident in her 6-3 6-2 victory, employing her trademark style of offense to bulldoze through her opponent. Despite both ladies exchanging breaks in the opening set, it was Swiatek who regained her focus to outplay the Frenchwoman and obtain a second break, clinching the first set in a display of technical expertise.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
Maria Sakkari eclipses Ons Jabeur in straight sets to remain unbeaten in Texas
Maria Sakkari continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals with a dominant straight-sets victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in Fort Worth, Texas.The Greek fifth seed took just 68 minutes to eclipse her second-seed opponent 6-2 6-3 in a near-flawless performance.In her on-court interview after the win, Sakkari said: “I think I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing.“I’m trusting myself. I’m just fearless on the court. I’m enjoying myself here.“There’s no secret behind how I’m playing, it was about time to start playing good again. I’m just very happy that it’s actually happening here.”The victory ensures Sakkari will avoid world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, and will instead face either Caroline Garcia or Daria Kasatkina.Swiatek will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the final four, after the seventh seed kept her tournament alive with a 6-3 7-5 win against Jessica Pegula. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
