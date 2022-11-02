Read full article on original website
China stocks eye best week in years on audit, reopening hopes
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks soared and the yuan jumped on Friday, setting Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on course for its best week in a decade, on hopes for twin relief in U.S.-China tension and COVID rules. The Hang Seng surged either side of the midday break...
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
Sanofi, Astra win EU approval for prevention of infant RSV
(Reuters) – The European Commission on Friday approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s Beyfortus for the prevention of a common and highly contagious type of respiratory infections in infants. The long-acting therapy, also known as nirsevimab, was given EU marketing authorisation for the prevention of disease from infections caused by...
Block revenue jumps on Cash App growth
(Reuters) – Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped to make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. The San Francisco, California-based company reported a 17%...
HKMA buys HK$3.054 billion from market as currency weakens, aggregate balance below HK$100 billion mark
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s de-facto central bank bought HK$3.054 billion ($389.1 million) from the market in New York trading hours to stop the local currency from breaking below its peg to the U.S. dollar. The action will bring the aggregate balance – the key gauge of...
BoE’s Pill says rates need to rise, but not to 5.25%
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England needs to raise interest rates further, but not as high as the 5.25% level which financial markets had priced in before the central bank’s latest rate decision, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday. Pill was giving a presentation to...
Auto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
(Reuters) -Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher costs keep global vehicle production under pressure. Europe’s energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel...
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Amgen Inc’s bid to revive patents on its cholesterol drug Repatha that were invalidated due to a legal challenge by rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA. The justices took up Amgen’s appeal of the lower...
Fed’s Barkin: Sees ‘potentially a higher end point’ for Fed rates
(Reuters) – Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he is ready to act more “deliberatively” on consideration of the pace of Fed rate hikes going forward but said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected. Speaking...
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden
(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
African Development Bank secures $31 billion at investment forum
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – The African Development Bank raised $31 billion in investment commitments for projects during the Africa Investment Forum, said the bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina at the end of the three-day meeting on Friday. It brings the total investment for the year to about $64 billion, said...
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 35% of U.S. cases
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday estimated that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for about 35% of coronavirus cases in the country from 23.2% for the week ended Oct. 29. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)
