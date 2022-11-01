CENTENNIAL, Colo.—Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported third-quarter 2022 sales of $9.27 billion, an increase of 9 percent year over year, and an increase of 14 percent year over year on a constant currency basis1. Third-quarter net income was $342 million, or $5.27 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $290 million, or $4.00 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income1 was $354 million, or $5.45 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP net income of $293 million, or $4.04 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, changes in foreign currencies reduced growth by approximately $380 million on sales and $0.17 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the third quarter of 2021.

1 DAY AGO