Auto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
(Reuters) -Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher costs keep global vehicle production under pressure. Europe’s energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel...
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
Exclusive-Nissan’s talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co’s negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday. Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with...
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment on the...
EU could fall foul of global banking rules, regulators warn
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Union could fall foul of global banking rules designed to stem a repeat of the global financial crisis if proposed changes that would make them looser are passed, the EU’s top banking regulators. EU states and the European Parliament are scrutinising proposals from the European...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
S.African clean energy project gets $497 million in World Bank funds
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African project to decommission and repurpose one of state-owned power utility Eskom’s coal-fired power plants using renewables and batteries will get $497 million in financing from the World Bank, the bank said on Friday. “The decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired plant...
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world’s biggest economy. In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax...
African Development Bank secures $31 billion at investment forum
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – The African Development Bank raised $31 billion in investment commitments for projects during the Africa Investment Forum, said the bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina at the end of the three-day meeting on Friday. It brings the total investment for the year to about $64 billion, said...
Remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere
BEIJING (Reuters) – Remnants of China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said. Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west,...
