Haf Haf
3d ago
Minnesota has a HUGE opportunity to start to change the direction of this state. Hammer 🔨⚒️ this home MN. Get rid of the America hating Ellison. Send him on to his next job at destroying this country...
23
Jake (blocking the ungodly)
3d ago
A vote for a democrat is a vote for the death of a little one in the womb. Can't imagine the pain they endure, knowing the younger the person the more sensitive to pain.Is there anything more hateful? "You are what you vote for."
8
Various Averages
3d ago
I ve never seen one good comment for Ellison on here with that being said I highly doubt the race is neck and neck
17
willmarradio.com
Jensen says Walz' policies responsible for 16 murders in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen says Walz administration policies on release of violent criminals are responsible for the murders of 16 Minnesotans -- and Jensen pledges on day one as governor he'll order the Corrections Department to "incarcerate violent offenders who violate their probation orders." Jensen says says Walz has undercut every level of the justice system. "When your governor of the state says, I am going to denigrate the work that police do, I am going to undercut the efforts that they put forth every day,... I don't think you get a mulligan [a free shot in golf] a week before the election." The Walz campaign responds Jensen opposes common-sense gun law reforms like universal background checks and "red flag" laws. The governor has renewed his call for 400 million dollars to beef up public safety, blaming Jensen and Republicans for blowing up last spring's budget deal which included it. Jensen responds Walz also wanted to grow the state budget by billions of dollars and calls the governor's latest proposal "raw political pandering."
Phillips vs Weiler in 3rd District showdown
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District has the highest voter turnout in the nation, something incumbent U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips says he appreciates quite a bit. "I love my job. It’s the most extraordinary experience of my entire life, helping people, listen to people, converting what I hear here...
mprnews.org
Election deniers in Minnesota are training some election judges
The email from the head of the “Olmsted County Election Integrity” group inviting Jim Anderson to an online training session for election judges looked official. Anderson had served as a judge before, and the email seemed like part of the normal process to prepare him for the 2022 election.
Walz, Jensen rally at Minnesota Capitol to promote turnout
ST PAUL, Minn — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen held get-out-the-vote rallies at the state Capitol on Friday as they launched their final sprints to Election Day. Both campaigns brought in the chairs of their national parties — Ronna McDaniel of the Republican National Committee...
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
willmarradio.com
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
Voter "report cards" go out to Minnesotans, rating them on their voting history
MINNEAPOLIS -- Peer pressure is being used to push voters to the polls. "Voting report cards" coming in the mail claim to compare your voting history to your neighbors, and say they'll follow up to see whether you voted this year. The voting history doesn't include who was voted for, only whether votes were cast or not. "That is something private I would say," Varun Dyeagi of Minneapolis said. "Everybody keeps their vote secret." Another Minneapolis voter, Guy Freeman, said he thinks the mailers are intimidating.As invasive as it may feel though, State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) says it's...
Steve Simon vs Kim Crockett in secretary of state race
MINNEAPOLIS — The outcome of the 2020 election looms large in the current race for Minnesota Secretary of State. Two-term incumbent Democrat Steve Simon says he's proud of how the state's election workers and voters pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to lead the nation in turnout for the third time in a row.
voiceofalexandria.com
Documents: AG Ellison spoke at conference partially funded by companies he's investigating
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claims to be the “People’s Lawyer.” But documents say he spoke at a lavish Hawaii retreat in June 2021 partially funded by companies he’s investigating, including Meta and Google. A 2021 retreat agenda of the Attorney...
Ad from right-wing PAC urges vote for deceased 3rd party candidate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The final days of an election tend to feature a few political stunts, but an online ad encouraging people to vote for someone who has died? That's enough to surprise even political professionals. "I think this is probably unprecedented," said Brian McClung, CEO of Part...
In battle for U.S. Senate, Wisconsin emerges as key race
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — With Republicans needing to flip just one seat next week to take control of the U.S. Senate, a close battle in Wisconsin between incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) has emerged as one of the nation's key races. A new...
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
mprnews.org
You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?
An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
Jackson County Pilot
Letter: Ellison has failed state again and again
This year we are to vote for a chief law enforcement officer — the attorney general. Keith Ellison is our current office holder and has failed Minnesota time and time again. He is a former Democratic national leader and moved from Congress to his present job. His obvious partisanship and desire to defund police have not served our state.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota legislative candidate facing felony charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual...
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 10:23 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening U.S. senator
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to threatening a U.S. senator, according to federal prosecutors. Brendon Daugherty, 35, of Coon Rapids, entered the plea to one count of interstate transmission of a threat during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday. According to...
Minnesota companies should be held accountable for PAC attack ads
In “Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race,” readers learn that two of the state’s largest corporations, 3M and a Wells Fargo subsidiary, contributed $80,000 and $25,000 respectively to two shameful, racially tinged, dog-whistle ads attacking Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime. Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities -...
