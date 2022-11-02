Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances
It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek compares serving strategy to that of John Isner - "I'm not that kind of player who's going to make points just from serving"
Looking for her ninth singles title of the season, Iga Swiatek started her WTA Finals campaign on a winning note by beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes. It was the sixth time that the two players came face-to-face and the World No. 1 extended her head-to-head lead against the Russian to 5-1. While eighth-ranked Kasatkina won the first match last year, Swiatek registered five consecutive straight-set wins against her this season. The 21-year-old Pole also improved her win-loss record for the 2022 season to 65-8.
FOX Sports
Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals; Iga Swiatek into semis
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American's hopes of reaching the semifinals.
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
Gymnastics-Andrade becomes Brazil's first world all-around champion
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rebeca Andrade became the first Brazilian to win the women's individual all-around title at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England on Thursday.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals
Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have never experienced something like this in my career and my life" - Djokovic on the emotional toll from his Australian Open visa saga
Novak Djokovic has revealed that the scars of his 2022 Australian Open controversy did not end with the tournament, but stayed with him for months after the incident in January. The Serbian tennis great stated that his family also experienced a lot of pressure from the outside world. Djokovic was...
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals Day 5 preview: Sabalenka battles Pegula, Jabeur faces Sakkari
[6] XU Yifan (CHN) / YANG Zhaoxuan (CHN) vs [8] Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) / Demi SCHUURS (NED) NB 3:30 PM [3] Jessica PEGULA (USA) vs [7] Aryna SABALENKA. NB 7:00 PM [2] Ons JABEUR (TUN) vs [5] Maria SAKKARI (GRE) [1] Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) vs [3]...
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade wins all-around title at gymnastics worlds
LIVERPOOL, England -- Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It's why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn't thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women's all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday. Considering all she...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
BBC
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to join Holger Rune in final
Novak Djokovic held off a spirited comeback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to join Denmark teenager Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final. The 35-year-old Serb had to work hard to keep hopes of a record-extending seventh Paris title alive before winning 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-4). Rune, 19, beat in-form...
