Time Out Global
Little India is Singapore's coolest district for 2022 – ranked as #19 Coolest Neighbourhood in the World
Our coolest street of the year might be Everton Road, but for the all-mighty accolade of Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood? It’s none other than no-frills district Little India. We’ve also just released a full-fledged list of all the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Little India has ranked a solid #19 – beating other edgy neighbourhoods like Hong Kong’s Wan Chai and Melbourne’s Fitzroy.
Business Insider
5 things passengers should do on one of Europe's fastest trains, which reaches speeds of 400 kph
Europe's high-speed train, the Frecciarossa, has many features onboard that keep passengers entertained. There's a conference room, rotating seats, and three menus to choose from. Here's what Insider's Kate Duffy recommends passengers should do onboard the Frecciarossa. The Frecciarossa is one of Europe's fastest trains and can reach speeds of...
Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside
Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49. Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle. Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress." Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with...
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
I visited Monaco, one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Here are the 12 most over-the-top examples of luxury I saw.
Private jets, super yachts, flashy cars, opulent 5-star hotels, and the famed Casino de Monte Carlo are among the signs of Monaco's inordinate wealth.
Time Out Global
Ryanair is relaunching its flights from London to Cornwall
There’s a lot of talk about the environment right now, with Just Stop Oil protesters trying to raise awareness of climate change and the COP27 conference just about to begin. So is it about time we started rethinking our travel habits?. Ryanair has just introduced three new routes with...
getnews.info
voguebusiness.com
After breaking out abroad, Maxhosa Africa wants to be the leading luxury brand at home
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. While studying for a degree in Textile Design and Technology at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa, Laduma Ngxokolo began experimenting with traditional Xhosa beadwork — a craft originating from the Xhosa people, an ethnic group located in the Cape Provinces of South Africa. Ngxokolo began putting his own spin on the traditional beadwork and applying those techniques to the clothes he was designing. By the end of his degree, Ngxokolo had garnered a small audience eager to purchase his products. In 2011, the luxury label Maxhosa Africa was born, selling Xhosa-inspired knitwear for premium prices — for example, a sleeveless knitted dress retails for £901 ($1,007).
France 24
China's Yanjin, 'narrowest city in the world', courts tourists
Yanjin, a city built along the Yangtze river in southern China, is the narrowest in the world: just 30 metres wide in some places. But despite growth being constrained by the area's stunning geography, residents have managed to turn this former mountain trading hub into a bustling metropolis of some 400,000 people. The once-isolated city has been thrust into the spotlight by Chinese social media users, who made drone footage of Yanjin go viral. With just two streets running along each bank of the river, the city is hoping to capitalise on its newfound popularity and attract more and more tourists. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Camile Nedelec.
These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z
With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
techaiapp.com
Indulging in Bali’s Most Luxurious Resorts
Bali has become an increasingly popular holiday destination for visitors from all over the world. The hospitable people, beautiful, natural surroundings, and relaxed way of life draw people in, year after year. We invite you to experience one of these 3 outstanding creations – Hanging Gardens of Bali, Elevate Bali...
traveltomorrow.com
This small Italian airport is now Europe’s largest outdoor concert venue
The landscape close to an airport in Italy has been transformed into Europe’s largest concert venue: the RCF Arena. With a capacity with up to 100,000 people, the location is set to host the singer Harry Styles in 2023. The 20-hectare site is located on the fringes of Reggio Emilia Airport, just outside Bologna in northern Italy. The venue was born in the airport area formerly known as Campovolo.
travelnoire.com
Vietnam To Welcome Its First Waldorf Astoria Hotel
Vietnam will soon have its very first Waldorf Astoria. It will be one of the city’s only true luxury hotels and just one of 10 hotels Hilton has promised to open in Vietnam over the next few years as it more than doubles its presence in Asia Pacific. Opening...
Time Out Global
This traditional night cruise has stunning Tokyo views and exquisite cuisine
While Tokyo has many beautiful sights during the day, it's arguably even more stunning by night. A great way to catch a glimpse of Tokyo all lit up is aboard the popular sightseeing boat Edomae Kisen, which is known for its scenic route around Odaiba and along the Sumida River.
getnews.info
Time Out Global
Virgin Atlantic plans Croatia flights
UK carrier Virgin Atlantic, known for its refreshingly different approach to long-haul flying, has just announced that it is looking to provide services between its extensive US bases and Croatia via London Heathrow. Routes would operate thanks to a partnership between Virgin Atlantic and Croatia Airlines, through the international alliance...
OCBC profit jumps 31%, rounding up record quarter for Singapore banks
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) (OCBC.SI) joined its Singapore peers in beating market estimates and pumping out record quarterly profits as banks rake it in on higher interest rates.
getnews.info
hotelnewsme.com
MINOR HOTELS ANNOUNCES NH COLLECTION LA SUITE HOTEL, DUBAI
Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator, and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces an upcoming addition to its portfolio in Dubai. Part of the 46-storey mixed-use Sidra Tower development on the city’s Sheikh Zayed Road, NH Collection La Suite Hotel, Dubai is the first NH Collection property to be announced in the United Arab Emirates.
