Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
SB Nation
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Instant Reaction | Disappointment
Frank Lampard finally changed his preferred starting lineup as he brought in Dwight McNeil in place of Anthony Gordon in an otherwise unchanged XI for Everton’s last home game before the World Cup break, with Leicester City the visitors in the early evening kickoff. McNeil lined up on the...
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength
Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Could Firmino Ink New Deal?
Roberto Firmino has been a Kop and Jurgen Klopp favorite for over half a decade. The Brazilian maestro was the player who made Liverpool’s vaulted front three tick. This previous summer we saw one member, Sadio Mané, leave for pastures new. Firmino’s current Liverpool deal is set to expire next summer but a new report from Football Insider suggests the #9 could stick around on Merseyside for longer.
SB Nation
View from the enemy: Arsenal bearing the fruit of long-term planning
Chelsea take on Arsenal at high noon on Sunday, with the Blues down in sixth and Arsenal flying high at the top of the league. But this is always a big rivalry match, so we sat down with Nathan Reynolds of The Short Fuse to chat about Arsenal’s season so far, the job Arteta’s doing, and what we might expect on Sunday. Be sure to check out reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about Chelsea’s (still new) head coach, our lack of goals, and whether anyone actually cares about Aubameyang.
SB Nation
Match Report: Everton 0 - 2 Leicester City
Note: Your humble scribe is reporting from The Haymaker, a bar in Austin, Texas. This establishment is the home base of the Austin Evertonians. This is hostile territory (well, semi-hostile; my experience has been that Evertonians are pretty decent folks) so here’s hoping that all goes well. Leicester City...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pirie latest, Cannon rumours, McNeil nominated
After Everton were announced as one of the many teams interested in singing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, manager Jim Goodwin is hoping the teen steers clear of any potential move. [The Press and Journal]. “I had a good period in PSG and I was only ever going to leave for...
SB Nation
Match Recap: Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth - Super Summerville Does It Again!
If you thought you needed to sit down and catch your breath after the Liverpool game, Leeds decided to kick the drama up a notch against Bournemouth on Saturday. Now on their first two-game winning streak of this Premier League campaign, Leeds seems to have found inspiration if nothing else, and have played like a team that truly never gives up and fights until the end for two incredible matches in a row.
SB Nation
Tottenham Spurs vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
It is this humble writer’s opinion that the sports-washing, season-interrupting, trainwreck of a World Cup can’t start soon enough for Liverpool Football Club. But alas, here we are. Another week, another difficult match to navigate. This time, Liverpool travel down to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs...
BBC
Real Sociedad v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Real Sociedad defeated Manchester United earlier in this season’s Europa League, earning their first victory against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt - also scoring their first goal in this fixture. Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Spanish opponents, against Atletico Madrid last season and...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
SB Nation
Reading 1-2 Preston North End: Player Ratings
Did little in the game tonight outside of pick the ball out of his net twice. Made a good save right before the half to deny Preston North End from a dangerous-looking shot, but as his post-shot xG numbers show, Lumley rarely makes a save that you wouldn’t expect him to make.
SB Nation
Arrizabalaga also out long term while Potter rearranges the deck chairs on the Titanic
Sixth place Chelsea take on league-leaders Arsenal this weekend, and we will have to do so without our Player of the Month nominee goalkeeper. In fact, Kepa Arrizabalaga is not expected to play again before the World Cup, which is a real shame given his excellent form. Hopefully the month of sitting on the bench has rebooted Édouard Mendy into the most excellent goalkeeper he had been in 2021.
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start
Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil. Everton. Leicester. The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on...
Amadou Onana watching Lampard’s goals to help open his Everton account
Amadou Onana has been watching clips of his manager’s goals in an attempt to improve his all-round game after failing to score this season
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla FC
Manchester City have finished off the UEFA Champions League group stage in style with a 3-1 win over Sevilla. Let’s have a look at what storylines are trending up and trending down after the big win at the Etihad. 3 Up. Araña - Julian Alvarez would likely have gotten...
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Fulham
Manchester City are back in Premier League action, hosting Fulham at the City of Manchester Stadium today. Pep Guardiola pulled the right switches last time out with the selections of Julian Alvarez and young Rico Lewis. Here’s my guess at what the boss has in store this time around. And yes, Ederson gets the start in goal.
SB Nation
Roker Rapport Podcast: Amad Night In Yorkshire - Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland AFC Reaction!
We won and we’re all pretty happy about it, but conditions weren’t great throughout the first half; what did the lads make of the first 45?. ALEX F***ING PRITCHARD; A great goal against his former side and an even better celebration. AMAD LAD; Another great performance topped off...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Fulham
Fulham Football Club are at the Etihad to face off against Manchester City in the second-to-last Premier League match before the break. The Cottagers are making a serious run at European football this fall, and our City contributors have their ideas about how the day will unfold. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem)...
Comments / 0