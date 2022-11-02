ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Visioning workshops give Fairhaven residents a voice in town development

By Kathryn Gallerani, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIEWs_0ivRxkwC00

FAIRHAVEN — Residents are being asked to weigh in on possible redevelopment of the Route 6 and 240 area to attract new stores and businesses to town.

This kind of development would also focus on also adding residential apartments and offices above the stores in those areas.

Upcoming visioning workshops are an opportunity for residents to have their say on potential “smart growth” zoning overlay districts in town.

Four of these potential Chapter 40R districts will be discussed, but nothing has been decided yet. Director of Planning and Economic Development Paul Foley said he created the conceptual districts as a starting off point.

The 40R visioning workshops will include a driving tour from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and a listening session back at Town Hall from 5:30 to 8 p.m., both on Friday, Nov. 4. That will be followed by a visioning workshop in the Town Hall auditorium from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5.

“The Working Group, which has met twice so far, and the visioning workshops on Nov. 4 and 5 that are open to the public, will help decide the potential districts, district boundaries, architectural styles, density and other aspects of the bylaw and design standards,” said Foley.

Working group meeting planned Nov. 16

The 40R working group, consisting of town officials, residents and business owners among others, will meet for the third time on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The potential districts will differ in what is allowed and required.

For example, Foley said the 40R in the commercial plaza area will probably allow taller buildings and more density as they have larger properties that can accommodate development.

The Route 6 and possible Main/Middle Street districts would potentially allow another floor or two of residential above commercial on these smaller lots, but this is also still to be determined.

Vision for the future:Fairhaven has a plan for future business and affordable housing.

The purpose of the potential 40R Overlay Zoning District is to facilitate new commercial and residential development in previously developed areas while preserving the historic and rural character of the rest of the town and guide sustainable economic development and build new capacity for growth in appropriate areas near transit and services.

“A 40R Overlay Bylaw that fits Fairhaven would be a great tool for the town to achieve many of the objectives and goals in the Master Plan,” Foley said.

Upon state review and approval of a local overlay district, communities become eligible for Chapter 40R payments, as well as other financial incentives.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

