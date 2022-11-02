Ridgecrest is fortunate to have Chris Ellis running for city council. Chris is extremely, well qualified and committed to making Ridgecrest a better city to live in. His knowledge and expertise in water comes at a critical time in our existence. His positive relationship with the Navy is also a plus up for the community. I strongly support Chris Ellis for city council and urge you to vote for him.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO