Racine County, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter HarborMarket kicks off Nov. 5 at the Kenosha Union Club

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter Harbor Market is moving indoors for the winter season. They’ll kick off being indoors at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., on Nov 5. The local market will operate every Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday

Kenosha HarborMarket begins its indoor season on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., and it will operate every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31. Vendors and shoppers alike enjoyed attending the opening day Saturday, May...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
UNION GROVE, WI
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Gemma Foods restaurant will open at Pilot Project’s Milwaukee brewery

The restaurant at Pilot Project, which is taking over the old Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at downtown’s western edge, will be Gemma Foods from Chicago, led by an award-winning chef. Pilot Project is the Chicago brewery incubator that bought Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s operations at 1128 N. Ninth St. Its...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6

The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items, families surprised

KENOSHA, Wis. - Families of loved ones buried at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha are facing another type of loss, one they say came without warning or explanation earlier this week. "This is one of the last places we can go to feel connected to them," said Mount Pleasant resident...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Youth As Resources, Funded by United Way of Kenosha County,

Youth As Resources board members gather for their first meeting. United Way of Kenosha County (UWKC), mobilizing the caring power of our community, is excited to kickoff Youth As Resources (YAR) for the ’22-’23 funding cycle. YAR is a youth-led funding organization that grants annual awards to youth-designed community service projects in Kenosha County. YAR empowers youth to speak up for and address community needs.

