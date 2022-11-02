Read full article on original website
Winter HarborMarket kicks off Nov. 5 at the Kenosha Union Club
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter Harbor Market is moving indoors for the winter season. They’ll kick off being indoors at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., on Nov 5. The local market will operate every Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.
Milwaukee neighbor becomes Halloween legend for giving out potatoes
A Milwaukee home became the stuff of Halloween legend after giving trick-or-treaters the option to choose between a candy bar or a raw potato.
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
Families outraged, confused after items removed from Kenosha gravesites
Families who have loved ones buried at the cemetery said they're outraged and heartbroken. They said it all happened without any warning.
Soon's Sushi Cafe in Kenosha could be closing in 2023
When you think of good sushi, Kenosha often doesn’t come to mind. But Soon's Sushi Cafe has become an absolute hit in its 19 years of business. However, they might not be around for much longer.
Road to November: Kenosha residents share what is driving them to the polls
In TMJ4's final installment of our "Road to November" series, Shannon Simons and Charles Benson took a trip to Kenosha to talk with voters ahead of Tuesday's election.
Court presiding over Darrell Brooks trial clarifies what will happen to hundreds of messages, gifts received
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The court presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial clarified how it's handling the vast number of messages and gifts received during and after the trial in a memo filed on Friday, Nov. 4. The Waukesha County Courthouse received hundreds of letters, cards, emails and gifts,...
West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Gemma Foods restaurant will open at Pilot Project’s Milwaukee brewery
The restaurant at Pilot Project, which is taking over the old Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at downtown’s western edge, will be Gemma Foods from Chicago, led by an award-winning chef. Pilot Project is the Chicago brewery incubator that bought Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s operations at 1128 N. Ninth St. Its...
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6
The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
Kenosha mother shares horror after daughters contract RSV
Emily Herbert never imagined she would be spending the last two weeks moving from nebulizers to emergency rooms with her two young daughters.
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
Dancing Grannies perform for medical staff that helped one of their own after Waukesha tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday morning, Betty Streng, along with her Dancing Grannies teammates, dedicated a parade to the medical staff at Aurora St. Luke's for helping her recover after suffering a severe brain injury during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. It took Streng months to get back...
Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items, families surprised
KENOSHA, Wis. - Families of loved ones buried at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha are facing another type of loss, one they say came without warning or explanation earlier this week. "This is one of the last places we can go to feel connected to them," said Mount Pleasant resident...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
Youth As Resources, Funded by United Way of Kenosha County,
Youth As Resources board members gather for their first meeting. United Way of Kenosha County (UWKC), mobilizing the caring power of our community, is excited to kickoff Youth As Resources (YAR) for the ’22-’23 funding cycle. YAR is a youth-led funding organization that grants annual awards to youth-designed community service projects in Kenosha County. YAR empowers youth to speak up for and address community needs.
