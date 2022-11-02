Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment: A Stroke of Genius or Pure Madness?
A little over a year ago, El Salvador made a bold bet on Bitcoin. The Central American nation of 6.5 million residents became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. Led by its young president, Nayib Bukele, El Salvador sought to change its economic fortunes overnight with this decision.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty
Many Airbnb hosts are weathering a decline in renters, after a pandemic boom
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on the current market backdrop and said stocks are still overvalued. He said holding cash was a good idea, and confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds. Grantham was among 6 financial experts sharing their market outlooks with the Wall Street Journal. Jeremy...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price prediction for November
Shiba Inu price has carried out nicely up to now few days. The SHIB coin rose to a excessive of $0.000015, which was the best degree since August 17. This worth was about 65% above the bottom degree this yr. On Tuesday, the coin was buying and selling at $0.000013.
China's Rare Earth Metals Monopoly Could Be Coming to an End
The transition away from fossil fuel to clean energy will not nullify the global competition over natural resources.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $130,000,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Within Hours – Here’s the Destination
Deep-pocketed crypto whales are moving over $130 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP as crypto markets plateau this week. An unknown wallet sent 150 million DOGE worth more than $20.7 million to another unknown wallet on Tuesday, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. A half-hour later, a third...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
Comments / 0