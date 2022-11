COMSTOCK PARK — Rochester Adams was only able to muster a middle-of-the-pack finish this year in the Oakland Activities Association Red conference — but on Saturday, the Highlanders grabbed the Division 1 state championship in a 2-0 win over No. 3-ranked Rockford, which came in undefeated. Junior Jackson Craft came up with the first goal, in the first half, before senior Matthew Vostriakov (on a Craft assist) added an insurance goal with 4:12 remaining to seal the...

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO