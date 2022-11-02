ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montesano, WA

Montesano, Elma sweep top all-league awards

By Ryan Sparks
The Daily World
The Daily World
 3 days ago
DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano junior forward Mikayla Stanfield was named the 1A Evergreen League MVP for the second consecutive season after scoring 19 goals this season for the league champion Bulldogs.

The 1A Evergreen League announced its 2022 all-league team on Tuesday with several prominent Twin Harbors stars garnering top awards.

First and foremost is Montesano junior forward Mikayla Stanfield, who was named the League Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season.

A dynamic and prolific goal-scorer, Stanfield led league-champion Montesano with 19 goals and eight assists this season, averaging 1.3 goals-per-game for a Bulldogs team that scored 4.1 per game.

Stanfield was also a workhorse, recording 1,008 minutes of game time, second only to keeper Riley Timmons.

“For Mikayla to win this two years in a row, it shows how dedicated she is to soccer,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “She is always working toward her goals and making our team better.”

Winning the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards were a pair of Elma Eagles.

Elma sophomore forward Beta Valentine was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after scoring a staggering 14 goals to go along with seven assists in eight league contests this season.

“As a sophomore to win that award is awesome,” Beta’s father and Elma head coach Evan Valentine said. “The respect the league coaches have for her is great to see. … The sky is the limit for her.”

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Elma sophomore forward Beta Valentine was named the 1A Evergreen League Offensive Player of the Year after recording 14 goals and seven assists in eight league games this season.

Joining Valentine as an Elma top award earner is junior midfielder Eliza Sibbett, who was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“She obviously leads by example with great energy and heart. You never have to worry about her not giving 100%. She’s ignited every time,” coach Valentine said of Sibbett, adding her ability to win balls in the air and balls out of possession is unparalleled in the league. “With her, they’re not 50/50 balls, it’s more like 90/10. She’s a disruptor. … So many things (for opposing offenses) don’t get started because of her.”

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Elma junior center midfielder Eliza Sibbett was named the 1A Evergreen League Defensive Player of the Year in a unanimous vote by the league’s coaches.

Winning the nod as First Team goal keeper is Montesano junior Riley Timmons, who led the 15-1 Bulldogs with 54 saves while allowing just seven goals in 16 games.

The league’s First Team was filled with Bulldogs and Eagles, a nod to the two team’s dominance on the pitch and top 10 rankings this season.

Elma’s Miley Seaberg (forward), Grace Spencer (midfield) and Diana Guzman (defense) were also named to the First Team for the Eagles.

Montesano’s Lilly Causey (forward), Jaiden King (midfield), Vanna Prom (midfield) and Liz York (defense) were also named to the league’s top squad.

Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez and his staff were named the league’s Coaching Staff of the Year as the Bulldogs completed an undefeated league season and captured the 1A Evergreen League title.

The complete 1A Evergreen All-League Team is as follows:

1A Evergreen All-League Team

League MVP — Mikayla Stanfield, jr., Montesano

Offensive Player of the Year — Beta Valentine, soph., Elma

Defensive Player of the Year — Eliza Sibbett, jr., Elma

Coaching Staff of the Year — Montesano

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano senior midfielder Vanna Prom (24) shields the ball from Elma’s Beta Valentine during a game earlier this season. Prom was named to the 1A Evergreen League First Team on Tuesday.

First Team

Goalkeeper — Riley Timmons, jr., Montesano.

Forwards — Miley Seaberg, soph., Elma; Lilly Causey, sr., Montesano

Midfielders — Jaiden King, sr., Monte; Vanna Prom, sr., Montesano; Grace Spencer, sr., Elma; Kami Oliveira, sr., Tenino.

Defenders — Ryan Stammen, jr., Eatonville; Kyleigh Backlund, jr., Eatonville; Liz York, soph., Montesano; Diana Guzman, jr., Elma.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Elma junior defender Diana Guzman was named to the 1A EVergreen League First Team on Tuesday.

Second Team

Goalkeeper — Trinity Tafoya, sr., Tenino

Forwards — Lizzy Disken. sr., Tenino; Belle Estrada, sr., Montesano.

Midfielders — Ruby Wells, sr., Hoquiam; Nicole Fralick, sr., Tenino; Valerie Echevierra, soph., Elma; Hailey Courson, soph., Eatonville.

Defenders — Dakotah Parks, soph., Montesano; Briana Herrera, jr., Hoquiam; Kendra Cutlip, jr., Tenino;

Olivia Theil, sr., Elma.

Honorable Mentions

Jemima Perez, soph., Hoquiam; Emmie Spencer, jr., Elma; Cheyenne Rossow, sr., Tenino; Bethanie Henderson, jr., Montesano; Mary Van Eaton, soph., Eatonville.

The Daily World

