QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about higher heating costs this winter?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
Many analysts say it will again be more expensive to heat your home this winter.

Energy prices continue to go up and experts don't think that will change as demand grows when temperatures fall. Europe's reduced supplies of Russian gas might also crunch global markets.

Are you worried about higher heating costs this winter? Vote in the poll below.

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

