FOX Sports
After World Series, where do Astros rank among best dynasties of last 30 years?
Since the sign-stealing scandal that tainted their 2017 championship season, the Houston Astros have spent the past five years cementing their place among the league's elite teams. They've now reached the World Series In four of the last six seasons. On Saturday, for the first time since their controversial run...
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
FOX Sports
Fans celebrating Houston Astros' win with parade
HOUSTON (AP) — Fans were celebrating the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Mattress Mack wins $75 million, record-setting sports betting win
Sure, the Houston Astros winning the Fall Classic on FOX against the Philadelphia Phillies was huge for the team and its fans. But it was particularly big for one fan, who did some serious dabbling in World Series odds. Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale successfully hedged on his...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Three World Series futures bets to make now
Whew, what a glorious MLB season it was. Congrats to the Houston Astros for winning it all!. Now that your final exam in the form of the World Series is over, and you've seen your grades, I hope you are both satisfied with how well you did this season and excited to look ahead to next semester. No matter what, thank you for reading my lessons throughout the season, and I hope I helped you learn something new.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Rhys Hoskins, Phillies appreciative of the ride
HOUSTON — On Sept. 26, Rhys Hoskins walked into an Urban Outfitters in Chicago and bought three disposable cameras. At the time, the Phillies were in free fall. Their hold on the third wild-card spot was slipping. Even if they held on and snuck into the expanded postseason field, the Phillies did not exactly smell like a club capable of a deep October run.
FOX Sports
Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents
LAS VEGAS (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023. Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.
FOX Sports
Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards
NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs...
