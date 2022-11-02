Read full article on original website
Related
Xi Jinping Resisting Nuclear Talks, Says US: 'Don't Need To Repeat' 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis
Xi Jinping-led China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. What Happened: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Alexandra Bell told an Atlantic Council that despite Washington's efforts, Beijing has still not begun engagement on the nuclear talks, reported Reuters.
Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD
The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world
Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.
News-Medical.net
Vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. This is the result of Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors in their study reported in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of...
News-Medical.net
Persistent COVID-19 symptoms among South Africans infected during SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Delta and Omicron variant waves
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers longitudinally followed up hospitalized (H) and non-hospitalized (NH) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients six months after laboratory-confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections to identify factors that increase the risk of post-COVID-19 condition (PCC) development in the South African (SA) population.
Nurses across UK vote to strike in first ever national action
Exclusive: walkout over pay due to take place before Christmas
News-Medical.net
Bivalent mRNA booster broadens humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at Emory University, Stanford University, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases evaluated whether bivalent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) boosters conferred protection against new Omicron subvariants. Study: mRNA bivalent booster enhances neutralization against BA.2.75.2 and BQ.1.1. Image Credit:...
News-Medical.net
Study uncovers a control hub for skin inflammation
Inflammatory reactions in the skin can reduce damage from UV radiation or infections, but can also result in painful symptoms such as sunburn. A recent study at the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn has now identified a molecular control which integrates these stress signals. The results have been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
News-Medical.net
Study finds low absolute risk of glomerular disease relapse associated with COVID-19 vaccination
Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in JASN, investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
masterinvestor.co.uk
Pipelines and Cables – the Hybrid War has Begun
Who blew up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines on 26 September? And why?. Many readers will have seen the aerial photos of natural gas frothing chaotically to the surface of the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm, which continued for several days. Somebody somehow undertook an unprecedented, highly sophisticated act of coordinated submarine sabotage. Only the most advanced military powers are capable of such a deed – certainly not any of the world’s best-funded terrorist networks. This was an act of war – or of defence, depending on your point of view.
News-Medical.net
Health of mothers, fetuses, and children are all affected by the maternal environment
A recent editorial published in the journal BMC Medicine examined existing literature for associations between the mother's and offspring's health outcomes and a broad range of maternal characteristics related to pregnancy and postnatal phenotypes and complications. Study: Maternal factors during pregnancy influencing maternal, fetal, and childhood outcomes. Image Credit: Marc...
News-Medical.net
New evaluation data shows the clinical utility of SOPHiA DDM Dx HRD Solution
SOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, debuted new data at the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) Congress as part of a poster (#PA-065) presented by Prof. Alexandre Harlé of the Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine, France. The results show an evaluation of Homologous Recombination (HRD) detection supported by a deep learning algorithm in a clinical cohort of ovarian cancer patients treated with a PARP inhibitor. The new evaluation data show the clinical utility of the SOPHiA DDM™ Dx HRD Solution for accurate HRD testing.
News-Medical.net
Australian Digital Health Agency and CSIRO collaborate to improve the connectedness of Australia’s healthcare system
The Australian Digital Health Agency and Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO’s Australian e-Health Research Centre (AEHRC) have launched a new collaboration combining their skills and expertise to deliver a center of excellence for connectivity across the Australian healthcare system, through the National Clinical Terminology Service (NCTS). CEO of...
News-Medical.net
Study shows a rise in blood pressure during COVID-19
In a recent study published in the journal Hypertension, researchers examined blood pressure (BP) outcomes in individuals with hypertension during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Hypertension is one of the most common chronic conditions, affecting more than a billion people worldwide. It is a major cause of premature mortality...
News-Medical.net
Scientists identify a cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineage in wastewater
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States investigated the source of an enigmatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant of concern (VOC)-like spike (S) protein strain detected in wastewater but not in clinical samples. On 11 January 2022, an...
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron's newest subvariant BQ.1.1 shows extraordinary immune evasion potential against vaccine sera
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers pursued immunological evidence of why BQ.1.1 prevalence swiftly increased in areas where Omicron BA.5 was dominant in the United States (US). Background. Studies have shown that Omicron BQ.1.1 cases rapidly increased in frequency in the US, and Omicron BA.5...
US News and World Report
Russia Urges United Nations to Help Ease Its Food and Fertiliser Exports
(Reuters) -Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating in the initiative...
News-Medical.net
Exploring BNT162b2 vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 among pediatric and adolescent population of Qatar
In a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers evaluated Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine effectiveness (VE) against SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infections among the pediatric and adolescent population of Qatar. Five coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) waves have occurred in...
News-Medical.net
Efficacy of booster messenger ribonucleic acid COVID-19 vaccinations against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant severity
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the effectiveness of monovalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant of concern (VOC) infection severity outcomes among adults. The continual emergence of novel Omicron sub-VOCs...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says He Discussed With Zelenskiy Sending Grains to African Countries
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed sending grain to African countries after Russia said it would resume participation in the Ukraine grain deal. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV, Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier proposed...
Comments / 0