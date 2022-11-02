ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'

By Elliot Smith,CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report

Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
NBC Miami

Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market

Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
NBC Miami

Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends

Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy