World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'

NBC Miami
It's a ‘Wild West Out There': CEO Says Regulation Needed to Keep Firms in Line on Sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
NBC Miami
JPMorgan's Blockchain Unit CEO Says Consumer Protection Needs to Be a Priority in Digital Asset Projects
JPMorgan, DBS Bank and SBI Digital Asset Holdings successfully conducted transactions in tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, one of various blockchain initiatives kicked off by the Singapore government. JPMorgan's digital assets unit CEO, Umar Farooq, told CNBC in an interview that a lot of time was...
NBC Miami
Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report
Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
NBC Miami
Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market
Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
NBC Miami
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
NBC Miami
A Showdown Over Climate Reparations Is Brewing — and It Will Determine the Success of the COP27 Summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
