Daily Mail

My players will take their chance to make a difference... we will be judged as human as well as footballers - too political for some, not political enough for others, England boss Southgate still a man who will speak his mind

Gareth Southgate clearly didn’t get the memo from FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Now is the time for us all to focus on football and forget about politics, was the gist of Gianni’s letter to federations on the eve of a World Cup built on the deaths of bonded labourers.
BBC

'﻿It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves

M﻿ichail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. I﻿t's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...

Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
SB Nation

Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength

Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
BBC

Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
ESPN

Casemiro 'surprised' by Man United boss Erik ten Hag's winning 'obsession'

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said he has been surprised by manager Erik Ten Hag's obsession with winning, adding it is a trait he has seen in very few managers. The Brazil midfielder, who joined United from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70 million in August, previously played under Zinedine Zidane, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti at the Spanish side.
SB Nation

Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round

Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the relegation-threatened Premier League club announced on Saturday. Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Lopetegui replaces caretaker manager Steve Davis, who was put in charge of the team following Bruno Lage's dismissal last month.
BBC

FA Cup: Kevin Phillips and South Shields seeking big upset

FA Cup - South Shields v Forest Green Rovers. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and live text commentary on BBC Sport website. South Shields are a club with big ambitions and on Saturday they plan on using the FA Cup to showcase exactly how they mean business.
BBC

T20 World Cup: England reach semi-finals with nervy win over Sri Lanka

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground. Sri Lanka 141-8 (20 overs): Nissanka 67 (45); Wood 3-26 England 144-6 (19.4 overs): Hales 47 (30), Stokes 42* (36) England survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of Men's T20 World Cup with a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney.
BBC

Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour

Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
BBC

'﻿We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe

D﻿avid Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. T﻿he Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.

