LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: 90min writers predict MLS Cup

The 2022 MLS season has reached its climax. MLS Cup is upon us. Saturday's match at Banc of California Stadium pits Supporters' Shield winners LAFC against the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union. Both sides finished on 67 points during the regular season. LAFC won more games,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
