Read full article on original website
Related
Bentley's profit gets a lift from niche, personalised cars
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday that its operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 more than doubled, as global economic uncertainty failed to dent customer interest for niche models and increased car customisation.
Aston Martin shares slide 15% as it struggles to source car parts
Aston Martin shares slid after the company revealed it would deliver fewer cars than expected this year as it struggled to source certain parts due to supply chain problems. The luxury sports carmaker had expected to sell 6,600 cars this year but said it may sell as few as 6,200. It said the parts shortages meant more than 400 vehicles were awaiting final parts at the end of September, which are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter.
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
Tesla Is No Longer Alone in the Electric Vehicle Race
For years, one carmaker has stood out as the leader for electric vehicles: Tesla. But the company now faces a growing slate of deep-pocketed competitors, including General Motors, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz, looking to disrupt its market dominance. More than a dozen new electric vehicles are set to hit the market...
teslarati.com
Nissan overwhelmed by demand for new EV in Japan
Nissan has been forced to pause orders in Japan for their new EV, the Nissan Sakura, after the waiting period for the vehicle spanned over a year. While those in western markets may be familiar with the upcoming Nissan Ariya EV, they are likely less informed about its smaller cousin that will be sold in Japan, the Nissan Sakura. The mini EV, often called a “Kei car” in Japan, has taken the country by storm after it was introduced in May of this year. But now demand has far outpaced supply, and Nissan has been forced to pause reservations for the upcoming vehicle.
heshmore.com
Stellantis to mass produce hydrogen-powered Peugeot, Citroën and Opel light commercial vehicles
Stellantis to mass produce hydrogen-powered Peugeot, Citroën and Opel light commercial vehicles. New investment at Hordain is scaling up production of the Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro fuel cell light commercial vehicles to an industrial level. From 2024, the site will have a production capacity of...
VW's SEAT says Spain's subsidy for battery plant, EV production 'not sufficient'
MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The chief of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Spanish unit SEAT said on Thursday the subsidies offered by Spanish authorities for a battery factory construction and electric vehicle production "is not sufficient", but voiced optimism about finding a solution.
Top Speed
Like Other Exotic Automakers, Ferrari Is Immune To Economy Woes
Luxury items are practically recession-proof given their high-income buyers tend to feel an economic crisis substantially less than other groups. Naturally, Ferrari’s exotic, high-performance vehicles are certainly luxury items. And 2022 is shaping up to be an unexpectedly good year for Ferrari with demand surpassing even the wildest expectations despite the current economic turmoil.
‘UK could miss out’: is government doing enough for car battery industry?
Human beings and batteries are a bad mix: water and dust can cause disastrous short circuits in the cells that power electric cars, risking blazing fires. So the few people allowed into the vast clean rooms at Envision AESC’s factory in Sunderland must don a full body suit and go through an air shower first. Even the Guardian’s notebook is switched for paper that does not shed fibres.
Wolfspeed Helps Jaguar Land Rover To Fight The Next Car Chip Shortage
Jaguar Land Rover, like so many others, was almost wholly defenseless when semiconductors began to dry up due to shifts in consumer demands, the pandemic, and many factors we won't get into here. However, "fool me once," as they say, and Jaguar Land Rover seems to ascribe to that turn...
Autoblog
Volkswagen tells brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter
HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen on Friday said it has recommended to its brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Europe's...
Bentley Is Enjoying Its Most Profitable Year Ever
Bentley Motors recently announced record operating profits for the first nine months of 2022, despite continuing challenges and uncertainty in the global economy. The British company's profits more than doubled to €575 million. At the current exchange rate, one Euro is worth 99 cents in US dollars, so the figures you'll read here are all roughly the same in American dollars. Bentley's increase in percentage terms is 109% compared to the same nine-month period last year. Bentley only sold 3% more cars, but the Mulliner department made these vehicles a lot more profitable.
EVs and hybrids account for 43% of third-quarter EU new car sales
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 43% of sales of new cars in the European Union in the third quarter, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Volvo Cars' Sales up 7% in October on 'Robust' Underlying EV Demand
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Wednesday its sales grew 7% year-on-year in October to 54,317 cars. "Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars remains robust, especially for its recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars," it said in a statement. Volvo Cars, which is...
Comments / 0