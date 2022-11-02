Nissan has been forced to pause orders in Japan for their new EV, the Nissan Sakura, after the waiting period for the vehicle spanned over a year. While those in western markets may be familiar with the upcoming Nissan Ariya EV, they are likely less informed about its smaller cousin that will be sold in Japan, the Nissan Sakura. The mini EV, often called a “Kei car” in Japan, has taken the country by storm after it was introduced in May of this year. But now demand has far outpaced supply, and Nissan has been forced to pause reservations for the upcoming vehicle.

2 DAYS AGO