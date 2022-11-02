Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Loganair launches final stage of fleet renewal
Scottish airline Loganair is set to complete the renewal of its aircraft fleet next year, after signing a series of multi-million pound deals. The company has ordered eight new ATR turboprops, replacing its remaining eight Saab 340B passenger aircraft. The Saab aircraft will be phased out by next July, joining...
Shai Weiss: the Virgin Atlantic boss taking flight again after the pandemic
Shai Weiss is sitting in a Florida hotel function room, picking apart the decor. “It’s stylised, rather than stylish … It looks cheap. Look at the cushions.”. Soft furnishings may seem an unlikely part of an airline chief executive’s repertoire, but being “multi-dimensional” is a key asset, says the Virgin Atlantic boss. He is a former banker, tank commander and tech company leader – not, he stresses, just “the finance guy”.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist
A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
Ryanair customers gather at back of plane after finding their seats ‘didn’t exist’
Video recorded by a bemused Ryanair customer shows a group gathered at the back of a plane with nowhere to sit on a flight to Dublin.Gerry Harrington was one of multiple people making their way to Ireland who found that booked seats didn't actually exist.“Everyone here has paid for seats ... We’re stuck at the back of the plane as they have overbooked."Ryanair said: “Due to an aircraft change, a very small number of passengers on this flight from London Stansted to Dublin (21 October) were moved to alternative flights the following day.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shotRare southern white rhino born at UK safari park seen in adorable first footageDuchess of Sussex reveals she gave up studying for UK citizenship test
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Flying Magazine
Game Over for Regional Airlines?
When I started V1 Rotate late last year, it had already become apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to become a footnote in aviation history, a momentary blip in an era of strong opportunity for professional pilots. My employer had resumed hiring, as had every other airline and most...
I flew to Europe and back and barely waited in lines. The key? Smaller airports.
Our reporter flew to London in October and found that not all airports are created equal when it comes to lines.
Uber says longest-ever passenger journey was from London Heathrow to Loch Lomond
Uber has revealed that its longest-ever passenger journey was from London’s Heathrow airport to Loch Lomond in Scotland.To celebrate its 10th anniversary of operating London, the ride-hailing app has revealed a slew of surprising statistics from its last decade.The 422-mile London-to-Scotland journey was undertaken in July 2018, and it took over six hours to make. Uber said that the average trip is approximately 4.51 miles.The company also revealed that its busiest day was 14 December 2019, with over 1 million completed rides in under 24 hours, which was credited to office Christmas parties.According to the new data, the top-visited...
Jet2 plane diverts halfway from Canaries so passengers can use the loo
A Jet2 plane from the Canaries to Manchester is reported to have diverted to mainland Spain so passengers could use the toilets.Flight LS782 from Las Palmas, the airport for Gran Canaria, took off at 5.03pm, around an hour late, for the 1,878-mile journey to Manchester.The Airbus A321, with around 200 passengers on board, flew normally over the Atlantic, southern Portugal and western Spain. But just before it was to fly over the north coast and cross the Bay of Biscay, the flight abruptly turned east and flew two circuits before landing at Bilbao.The data site Flight Emergency tweeted: “Jet2...
Bombardier's loss narrows on strong demand for business jets
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Thursday reported a smaller adjusted loss in the third quarter, as robust demand for private jet travel boosted the aircraft maker's margins.
aeroroutes.com
Flydubai Opens Reservation For 6 Routes Addition in 2022-23
Flydubai yesterday (04NOV22) announced latest network expansion. In addition to planned service resumption to Hofuf in late-November 2022, Krabi in late-January 2023, the airline will be adding 4 new routes in 2023. Planned operation as follows. Dubai – Cagliari 22JUN23 – 30SEP23 3 weekly 737 MAX 8. FZ1507...
China Aviation Supplies to buy 140 Airbus jets worth about $17 billion
BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China Aviation Supplies Holding has signed an agreement to buy 140 Airbus planes worth about $17 billion, it said on Friday. The purchase agreement includes 132 of the European planemaker's A320 series planes and eight A350 planes, the company said, adding that the purchase is to meet demand from China's recovering air transport sector.
Chaos in Cyprus as 'thousands' of travellers are stranded at Paphos airport and trapped on planes after last-minute staff strike
There is chaos in Cyprus as thousands of travellers are stranded at an airport and trapped on planes after a last-minute strike by staff on Wednesday. Ground staff had announced a two-hour strike at Pafos International Airport between 2pm and 4pm local time — before extending it until around 7pm.
airlive.net
INCIDENT A TUI’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 suffered a bird strike
A TUI’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 suffered a bird strike on takeoff. On November 2, a TUI’s plane performing flight #OR1631 from Amsterdam to Las Palmas, experienced a bird strike during its take-off from Schiphol Airport. The aircraft is a Boeing 737 MAX 8 (reg. PH-TFP), only 3-year...
kalkinemedia.com
Passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways strike
NAIROBI (Reuters) -More than two dozen flights were cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways PLC, one of Africa's biggest carriers, began a strike on Saturday, despite the government urging them to call it off. The strike that started at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) will affect...
Comments / 0