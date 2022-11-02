Read full article on original website
Eagle Rider
3d ago
911 calls go the nearest LE Agencies with jurisdiction...which would be Uvalde Police Department and/or Uvalde County Sheriffs Department!!! Not to the Department of Public Safety in Austin!!
RIDDLER
3d ago
when cops are afraid to answer calls of an AR-15 in a classroom.. that is called failure !!
kevin mullins
3d ago
that police department a complete disgrace
