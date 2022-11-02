ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Eagle Rider
3d ago

911 calls go the nearest LE Agencies with jurisdiction...which would be Uvalde Police Department and/or Uvalde County Sheriffs Department!!! Not to the Department of Public Safety in Austin!!

RIDDLER
3d ago

when cops are afraid to answer calls of an AR-15 in a classroom.. that is called failure !!

kevin mullins
3d ago

that police department a complete disgrace

Daily Mail

'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre

The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
UVALDE, TX
