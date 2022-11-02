ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekeler's Edge: Pollard vs. Zeke, AFC West roundup & Rainn Wilson

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is back from the bye week and excited to get back to another episode of Ekeler's Edge.

On this week’s episode, the guys discuss the interesting situation in the Dallas Cowboys backfield between Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott and how RB committees are actually beneficial to the team and the guys that are in it (even if they’re bad for fantasy).

Later, the guys discuss the AFC West and why it’s not living up to the preseason hype. There’s a good reason why the Chiefs are on top of the division and Austin explains how the Chargers are trying to catch up.

The mailbag was a little light this week, which gives Austin and Matt plenty of time to discuss their opinions on building a team through the draft versus building through free agency and trades.

Finally, the guys invite Rainn Wilson from The Office and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story onto the pod to talk about his fantasy football teams, his regret in trading away Austin last year in The Office Fantasy Football League and punishments for last place. He also gets some start/sit advice from Matt while he's here.

