A stray, allegedly antisemitic tweet by Kyrie Irving continues to reap L’s for the NBA-All Star point guard. In addition to his five-game minimum suspension, without pay, by the New Jersey Nets, Nike announced it is suspending its relationship with the NBA champion. Nike has announced it is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving "effectively […] The post Nike Drops Kyrie Irving Like A Bad Habit appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

15 MINUTES AGO