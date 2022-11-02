ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now

“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top.  Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts.  Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com  RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
The Penny Hoarder

Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
People

Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers

"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again.  Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
The Independent

Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99

Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
Footwear News

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022: The Must-Have Slippers to Buy This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When Oprah shares her Favorite Things list, consumers take note. That’s because she points us toward top-notch brands that quickly turn into products we can’t stop talking about. This year, one of Oprah’s favorites are cozy slippers — and we have to agree on these top-notch choices for women’s slippers and men’s slipper styles. From Minnetonka’s Lucie slippers to Emu’s Stinger boots and Dear Foams Warm-Up booties, there’s so much to love about these slippers available at Amazon. For starters,...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
goodmorningamerica.com

15 fashionable and functional fall/winter boots to shop now

If you live in a climate where fall and winter weather can be challenging, then you know how important it is to invest in a functional pair of boots. Of course, it’s a win-win if those functional all-weather boots are fashionable and trendy, too. Whether you're shopping for Sorels,...
Us Weekly

Ugg! Barefoot Dreams! PJ Salvage! Shop 15 Comfy-Chic Finds on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our fashion philosophy is pretty simple: comfort first, style second. We’re serious! We prefer our clothing to feel like a second skin, soft to the touch and smooth like butter. Loungewear is our everyday uniform! And now that […]
intheknow.com

8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Albany Herald

The Best Nordstrom Pre-Black Friday Sales Happening Now—Shop Deals on Sam Edelman, Free People and Olaplex

On your mark, get set, save! Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, but early Black Friday sales have already started across a range of major retailers. That includes Nordstrom, which is offering impressive discounts on a slew of products, from beauty, fashion, home, and more categories. Check these out as you gear up for the official Black Friday.
Sourcing Journal

Now DSW Customers Can Fix Their Favorite Footwear

DSW wants consumers to spruce up their shoes instead of springing for new ones. The Designer Brands-owned retail chain is making Cobbler Direct’s services available to customers at 500-plus stores, addressing the “growing need” for footwear repair when so few craftsmen are available to meet demand. “DSW is hyper-focused on delighting our customers, offering diverse brands and delivering products with speed, and we coordinate with the best partners to make our business succeed,” said DSW president Doug Howe. “We want customers to enjoy and get the most out of their purchases, so if they ever need a product repair, DSW’s partnership with...
CNBC

Warby Parker, once online-only eyeglasses retailer, plans hundreds of more stores

Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
CNBC

A resale 'revolution': Affluent shoppers embrace secondhand shopping

The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
whowhatwear

I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order

I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.

