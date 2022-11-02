Read full article on original website
brproud.com
‘Student of the Year’ at high school in Ascension Parish exemplifies the ‘STA Way’
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – There are 2333 students that attend St. Amant High School and only one is picked as the best student. Ephraim Craddock is the 2022-2023 Student of the Year. Craddock is one of 501 seniors in this year’s class and his future may be somewhere...
theadvocate.com
Meet the 3 candidates running for Baton Rouge school board in District 4
A school administrator, operator of an after-school program and the head of a company that tracks and provides service to incarcerated youth are all seeking elective office for the first time on Tuesday as they vie for the District 4 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The...
pelicanpostonline.com
Superintendent announces one-time payment to all AP Public Schools employees
It is with great appreciation for your exceptional work that I share the Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year in the following amounts:. Full-time employees hired on or before Oct. 7, 2022: $1,300. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8...
theadvocate.com
Letters: BRAF funding practices, lack of interest in Black communities is alarming
Bringing people together is a nonprofit’s strength, according to a Q&A with Chris Meyer, who was named CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Meyer returned to Louisiana “armed with important lessons about improving inefficient systems,” it was said. This is exciting news for the Greater Baton Rouge community as articles have documented BRAF’s inefficient and inequitable funding system pertaining to Black-led nonprofits.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300
The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
WAFB.com
EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after one-year-old Jahrei Paul died with fentanyl in his system.
theadvocate.com
New wave of money flows into Baton Rouge school board races, now funding attack ads
Almost $1 million has been spent so far on races for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, about half of that during the first three weeks of October, with more to come as the Nov. 8 election draws close. Heavy spending by charter school-friendly education reform groups remains the...
theadvocate.com
150-year-old Watson church votes to leave United Methodist denomination in historic split
The congregation of a longtime United Methodist Church in Watson has voted overwhelmingly to leave the denomination, one of more than 40 Louisiana churches to take that step, in a historical split of the United Methodist Church over same-sex marriages and the ordination of LGBTQ clergy. While neither are currently...
theadvocate.com
Livingston school buses don't have AC, prompting complaints: 'Every summer is just hotter'
Driving school buses can be hot, sweaty work in Livingston Parish. Victoria McDonald, a bus driver for the district, said she can take the heat. But other, older drivers struggle more, and the small children they ferry to and from school often disembark soaked in perspiration. "It just feels like...
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs capitalizes on three safeties to down Walker
The path was unconventional, but Denham Springs opened up play at a rebuilt Yellow Jacket Stadium with a 20-6 win over Walker on Friday night. Denham Springs had waited all season to play an official home game. It got one in the final week of the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets (8-2, 4-1) made the most of it by clinching the District 5-5A title.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Black boys need Black men, and Black men need Black boys
Gregory N. Rattler Jr. was fortunate. He grew up in New Orleans with his mom, dad and brothers as well as aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandmothers and grandfathers. He had lots of family love, the right path support and an excellent mentor, his father. "I wear his name on life," he said. "His example and influence on who I am as a man is undeniable."
brproud.com
Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
kalb.com
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the North Shore’s largest congregations, St. Timothy’s, has voted to separate from the United Methodist Church. It’s the latest in the denomination’s continuing fracture over the question of ordaining gay ministers and permitting same-sex marriages. The United Methodist denomination has...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 24-28
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 24-28. Curtis Hutson, 36449 Rue La Monte Ct. Prairieville, LA., age 54, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $25,000 or More and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Greater Baton Rouge Area Featured Prep Football
Plaquemine hosts West Feliciana in a game that will decide the District 6-4A Champion. Parkview Baptist hosts U-High in a District 6-3A game.
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
