Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
FBI Announces 'Broad Threat' to Synagogues in NJBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
newyorkled.com
Winter Village + Ice Skating at Governors Island Returns!
Winter Village + Ice Skating at Governors will be back this 2022 – 23 Season. Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, seniors 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members.
newyorkled.com
Holiday Market at Brooklyn Borough Hall 2022
Introducing the Holiday Market at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Accessible by multiple forms of transportation including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and R subway lines. Featuring Brooklyn based offerings from artisans, food and beverage operators to vintage and antique collectors this newly created holiday shopping experience is sure to please locals as well as others visiting from across the Big Apple.
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Tower Records returns with NYC music retail and concert space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in […]
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
tinybeans.com
The 12 NYC Toy Stores That Beat Online Shopping, Hands Down
These are the best NYC toy stores to find unique gifts for the kiddos in your life. Looking for a way to make a kid smile while also supporting a local New York City business? Get some toys from your neighborhood NYC toy store. Whether the kids could use some upgraded gear in the playroom, there’s a big birthday coming up, or you need a LEGO kit delivered, stat, we found several NYC toy stores (and some in the Hamptons) that are just adorable.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Best Upper West Side Brunch Spots
I’m back with another update to a popular round-up of mine. And this time, it’s brunch. The hours-long meal period spans breakfast and lunch, and could even be considered a very early dinner for some. Regardless of whether you choose to imbibe or not, it’s my firm belief that this list should be limited to proper sit-down-table-service restaurants where drinks are an option for those who do.
Eater
Crumbs Bake Shop Is Back From the Dead, With Plans to Go National
The once ubiquitous NYC bakery chain that was at one time the world’s largest cupcake vendor, Crumbs Bake Shop, which shuttered almost a decade ago, has been resuscitated with plans for a national expansion, the Daily News reports. Original co-founders and husband-wife team Mia and Jason Bauer struck a deal to relaunch that will allow them to take items like the squiggle, red velvet, and cookies and creme cupcakes to supermarkets starting in New York, with home delivery in Manhattan available now.
newyorkled.com
Parade of Nations : NYC Marathon 2022 Opening Ceremony + Fireworks
This Annual Opening Ceremony is presented by United Airlines. On hand at this annual event will be those representing nations from across the world since so many from far reaching places travel to NYC for this grand sport competition every year. Anyone wishing to view the event firsthand can do...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
habitatmag.com
Co-op and Condo Sales Take a Dive in Manhattan and Brooklyn
The looming end of Daylight Savings Time isn't the only thing casting a shadow on co-op and condo sales. Inflation — and the steadily rising interest rates designed to combat it — have sent apartment sales into a nose dive in Brooklyn and Manhattan. It looks like the city's real estate market is in for a long, chilly winter.
newyorkled.com
Queens, NYC Pumpkin Smash 2022
Lou Lodati Park, 41-15 Skillman Avenue, Long Island City, NY. Bring Pumpkins, Jack-o-Lanterns, and Gourds for a Smashing Good Time!. You smash them and the NYC Compost Project will turn them into compost for City Parks and Green Spaces. Join them for refreshments, activities and more!. Visit the official page...
therealdeal.com
Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hateful hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out...
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
sgbonline.com
Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn
Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
therealdeal.com
Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
