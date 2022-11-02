Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Tourists on Peru riverboat freed after pollution protest
LIMA, Peru (AP) — An Indigenous leader in Peru’s Amazon region says that his community has released 23 foreign tourists and 75 Peruvians who had been passengers on a riverboat detained overnight to demand government attention to complaints of oil pollution. Wadson Trujillo says the foreign passengers include citizens of Germany, Great Britain, Spain and France. They were been travelling along the Maranon River when the vessel named Eduardo 11 was halted by residents of Cuninico. Trujillo said the boat and passengers were allowed to leave in the early afternoon Friday. But he says similar protests will continue until the government responds to their protests over pollution.
KEYT
1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships
MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other’s request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board.
KEYT
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades from a Monday protest in Berlin delayed a rescue crew in reaching a fatally injured cyclist. A government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz “supports all democratic engagement” but that “the form of protest that we are seeing now, this week in particular, is not effective.” Meanwhile, government-appointed experts warned Friday that Germany risks missing its target of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. It said Germany needs to reduce its emissions twice as fast as the yearly average from the past decade.
KEYT
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests,...
KEYT
A priceless fossil destroyed in WWII has resurfaced in an unusual way
The first complete skeleton of a prehistoric marine reptile was thought to be lost forever in a bombing raid in London in 1941. Paleontologist Mary Anning discovered the ichthyosaur fossil in 1818, two decades before the word dinosaur was even part of our lexicon. The ancient marine reptiles got the...
KEYT
Scores of Syrian refugees head home from crisis-hit Lebanon
BEIRUT (AP) — Scores of Syrian refugees have headed home from eastern Lebanon in the second convoy in less than two weeks as Beirut attempts to organize a mass refugee return to the war-torn country. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the “voluntary return” Saturday included 330 Syrians who left from the eastern Bekaa Valley to Syria’s western Qalamoun region. Qalamoun borders Lebanon and years ago witnessed some of the worst fighting of Syria’s 11-year conflict. On Oct. 26, some 700 refugees returned to Syria, becoming the first group to return home in more than two years.
KEYT
Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf’s Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
KEYT
Lessons from past outbreaks can stop new epidemics in their tracks
In late June of this year, Ghana’s health authorities received some disturbing news: Two cases of viral hemorrhagic fever were detected in the country. Blood samples from the infected individuals came back positive for Marburg virus, a deadly disease that can kill most of those infected. The outbreak triggered...
KEYT
VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time. The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles. Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash. Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.
KEYT
5 women found dead in city in southern Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five women have been found dead in the city of Cuautla, south of Mexico City. The women’s bodies _ some of which were reportedly dismembered _ were found at two different spots. The prosecutor in Morelos state, where Cuautla is located, said the killings appear to have been carried out by a drug gang, possibly as part of some sort of dispute. Local media reported the bodies were found in plastic bags, accompanied by a hand-lettered sign of the kind often used by drug gangs in Mexico to send messages. Prosecutor Uriel Carmona said investigations into the killings continued.
KEYT
A look at the West’s megadrought
Https://s3.amazonaws.com/stacker-images/10180X3A.png. The United States, specifically the Southwest, has not experienced a drought as severe as the one it is presently withstanding in roughly 1,200 years. Any drought lasting longer than 20 years is considered a megadrought. The American West is entering year 23 of devastating dryness, and by most measures, the situation is worsening. Experts say these conditions could last through 2030.
Comments / 0