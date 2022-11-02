ECU women's basketball: Pirates stick to defensive roots, will slow down offensive tempo

The ECU women’s basketball team intends to have just two gears this season.

Pirates coach Kim McNeill wants to play fast on defense and methodical on offense. The two styles on either side of the ball could make ECU look like it is playing in fast forward on defense and in slow motion on offense.

“We will always be a defensive-minded team,” McNeill said during the team’s media day on Monday. “Now, I’m trying to get us to slow down on the offensive end of the floor. You know, defensively, you want to give all the energy, you want to be all over the place. And when you get down on the offensive end of the floor, you got to take your time, take a deep breath, execute. I feel like we’ve been trying to play too fast, and so trying to slow down and really execute and let the offense create things for us.”

McNeill’s Pirates averaged 21.86 turnovers forced per game, which was good enough for No. 7 in the nation last season. The offense, however, averaged 60.2 points, good for 255th in the nation and ninth in the American Athletic Conference.

Those offensive numbers were propped up by Taniyah Thompson, who finished second in the AAC in scoring with 18.5 points per game. Thompson, who transferred to Penn State at the end of last season, was the lone ECU player to average double figures in points.

McNeill hopes that spending more attention on playing a true halfcourt offense that takes its time will help make up for the loss of Thompson. An offense that takes its time to make the extra pass to find the open shooter can help get everyone involved.

“Taniyah was a great player for us and I wish her all the best where she is right now,” McNeill said. “But right now the focus is these 15 women sitting right here. I’m not going in the past, I can’t worry about the past. I’m excited about this group. I think we have multiple kids sitting here that can average double figures for us throughout the year and I think we got a couple that will, here and there. average dougle figures.

“And that’s what I want. I want to look at that stat sheet and see three or four kids in double figures because now you can’t just lock in on one person on our team and I really feel like we’re there.”

The Pirates also lost their third- and fourth-leading scorers in Da’Ja Green (7.6 points per game) and Raven Johnson (5.6 points per game). They also lost the AAC’s leading shot blocker in Tylar Bennett (1.9 blocks per game).

Danae McNeal (8.4 points) returns as the team’s leading scorer.

ECU has four incoming freshmen on the roster, including 6-foot-2 Farmville Central product Amiya Joyner who is McNeill’s highest-rated recruit (four stars).

The Pirates went 11-18 overall and 4-11 in the American Athletic Conference last season. They were a solid defensive team but had trouble converting stops into points. McNeill hopes that a more team-oriented approach to scoring the ball will help inflate those numbers.

ECU found some help in the transfer portal in the form of two guards. Kimora Jenkins is a transfer from Georgia, while Micah Dennis comes from Oklahoma State. Dennis, a senior, played in 29 games and made 15 starts. She averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

“I feel like on any given day we may have someone show out in a different way, whether it’s 10 or 12 rebounds, whether it’s six assists, or whether it’s five steals or whether it’s 15-16 points,” McNeill said, “that’s what I want to see. I want to look at that stat sheet and see multiple people in double figures. And if we can continue to do that, we’re going to have a really good season.”

The Pirates open their season at 6 p.m. on MONDAY in Greenville against South Carolina State.