High School Volleyball: Rampants sweep Red Wolves in 3A semis

J.H. Rose is bound for the state title match for the first time since 2014 after sweeping Cedar Ridge 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 in the 3A East Regional final volleyball match Tuesday night.

With the win, the Rampants move on to Saturday’s championship match, as they will look for their first state crown since claiming the 4A title eight years ago.

J.H. Rose will face North Iredell, the No. 1 seed in the West, in Saturday’s title match at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. The Raiders come into the match a perfect 32-0 on the year and are making their second consecutive appearance in the title match.

“It means everything. These seniors are the heart and soul of this team and they deserve every single second and I’m so proud of them,” J.H. Rose head coach Kelley Krainiak said.

Last fall, Cedar Ridge put an end to J.H. Rose’s season in straight sets on their way to claiming the state title.

Tuesday’s sweep was the 22nd consecutive three-set victory for the Rampants, who have still only lost four sets on the season. One of those four losses came at the hands of Cedar Ridge in a four-set victory on Aug. 17, as the Red Wolves had not lost since, winning 25 in a row.

J.H. Rose faced its lone deficit in the opening set at 1-0 off a kill from Cameron Lloyd.

A service fault then led to a three-point run from Amelia Taft to give the Rampants the lead for good, as Emily Smith and Shea Jenkins boosted the run with kills.

The Rampants continued to pull away in the set, taking their largest lead at 21-9 behind three-point runs from Forbes Hall and Taft, who finished with a match-high 14 service points.

Cedar Ridge fought back to within seven at 23-16 behind three Graylinn Serge service points.

Helen Wilford then gave Rose set point with a kill, as the Red Wolves were able fight off one set-point before a service fault closed out a 25-17 opening-set win for the home side.

The visitors opened set two with the first three points to take their largest lead of the set, as they looked to even the match at one set apiece.

A pair of kills from Jenkins and a trio of service points by Taft helped Rose surge in front at 5-4, and the teams went back and forth before the Rampants eventually led 10-9.

Cedar Ridge then sent a serve long, which sparked a 7-1 run by the hosts to propel them to the set two win.

Hall won a pair of points to get the run started, then Anna Bayes followed with a three-point run behind an ace, a kill by Taft and a block from Jenkins.

The Red Wolves slowly battled back to pull to within three at 23-20, then a service fault gave Rose set point, sending Bayes to the service line. Jenkins closed out the win with a block, putting the Rampants on the verge of the sweep with a 25-20 win.

For the third consecutive set, Cedar Ridge took a lead in the early going by winning the opening point.

Smith evened the score with a kill for Rose, leading to a five-point run from Taft to give it the lead for the rest of the set. The run was finished off with an ace, following kills from Bayes and Riley Cutler before Taft added a kill of her own from the back line.

As it did in the first two sets, Cedar Ridge hung around, as the Rampants led 19-14 late in the set.

An emphatic kill from Wilford gave Rose the momentum it needed to finish off the sweep.

Wilford finished with a team-high nine kills, while Taft followed with eight and Jenkins chipped in six.

Cutler built off the momentum with a three-point run off a pair of aces around a block by Taft.

“It means so much because last year we played this exact same team in the same match and they swept us,” Cutler said. “Our team has worked so hard this season for this specific game.”

Later, it was a kill from Taft giving the Rampants match point, and Jenkins finished things off with a kill on a service point for Hall.

Lipe steps down

Ayden-Grifton head football coach Todd Lipe has stepped down from his position, the team announced on social media Tuesday morning.

Lipe had just wrapped up his third season at the helm for the Chargers, who went 0-10 this fall and a combined 6-18 in his tenure.

Cross Country 2A Regional

Runners from Farmville Central, North Pitt and Greene Central competed in the 2A East Regional boys’ cross country meet Saturday in Kinston.

Gavan Hartman led all area finishers, as the Jaguar freshman finished fifth with a time of 17:47. Teammates Lucas Causey (19:01) and Ja’Mide Lang (19:12) also had strong performances as the duo took 18th and 21st, respectively.

As a team, Farmville Central finished with 112 points to take fourth, qualifying its entire team for the 2A state championship meet in Kernersville on Saturday.

The trio will be joined by Whyatt Causey, Abdul Danda, Allen Sicley and Kasey Vandiford.

Representing the Panthers was Holden Burroughs, as the senior took 44th with a time of 20:56.

Greene Central’s top finisher was Owen Dyer, who crossed the line in 22:15 to take 60th.

3A Regional

J.H. Rose and South Central traveled to Jacksonville Saturday for the girls’ and boys’ 3A East Regional meets.

SC’s Madison Emery posted the area’s top finish of the day, placing sixth in the girls’ race with a finishing time of 19:29.

Fellow Falcon Dahlia Lind also had a strong run, taking 16th with a time of 20:53. The duo helped lead South Central’s girls’ team to the area’s best team finish, taking sixth with 195 points.

Pacing J.H. Rose in the girls’ race was Hadleigh Kulas, who posted a time of 22:04, good enough for 37th.

On the boys’ side, Simon Thomas secured a top-20 finish for South Central, taking 18th in 17:29 to help lead the Falcons to seventh in the team standings.

Freshman Lin Owen led the Rampants finishers, crossing the line in 24th at 17:52.

South Central’s Emery and Thomas will now compete in the 3A state championship meet Saturday in Kernersville.

4A Regional

D.H. Conley sent runners to Cary for the girls’ and boys’ 4A East Regional races.

Landen Williams led the Vikings on the day, taking 15th in the boys’ meet with a final time of 16:35, earning him a trip to the 4A state title meet on Saturday in Kernersville.

In the girls’ run, Kennedy Bunting was Conley’s top finisher, taking 77th in 22:13.

Tennis 2A championships

Greene Central had a trio of athletes compete in the 2A singles and doubles championships at Ting Park in Holly Springs Friday and Saturday.

In doubles play, the Ram duo of Kristen Colie and Rylee Greene made a run to the state semifinals.

The pair opened the tournament with a hard-fought 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 win over Salisbury’s Lucy Barr and Abbey Lawson.

Colie and Greene then defeated Raleigh Charter’s Keerthi Avula and Abby Moomaw by a score of 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the Greene Central pairing suffered a 6-3, 6-1 loss at the hands of East Surry’s Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli, who went on to finish as state runner-ups.

Also competing for the Rams on the singles side of the tournament was Anna Katherine Medlin, who won her opening match in come-from-behind fashion, defeating Marianna Faint of Reidsville 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals.

In her second match, Medlin dropped a 6-2, 6-2 decision to Newton-Conover’s Alexa Allison, who went on to lose to state champion Olivia Hankinson of Research Triangle in the semifinals.

The three Rams and the rest of the Greene Central team will be in action today in the 2A East Regional final of the dual team championships.