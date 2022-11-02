PEELE: Trio plays in Mid-Amateur Championship at Cutter Creek

Two Greenville men and one former local resident played in the 29th North Carolina Mid-Amateur Championship held at the Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill last week.

Kevin Stallings led the trio with a 218, placing him in 12th place. Macon Moye, a Greenville Native now living in Southern Pines, tied for 18th, posting a 221. Grady Anderson shot a 225, tying for 29th place.

A field of 73 golfers participated in the tournament.

Two Greenville boys played in the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Bill Harvey Memorial Junior tournament held on the Players Course of Bryan Park Golf Club in Greensboro.

Colton DuRant, playing in the 16-18 age group, finished in a tie for 15th place, shooting a 149. In the overall standings, he tied for 23rd.

In the 13-15 flight, Wesley Blair finished at 170, good for 23rd place. In the overall standings, he took 81st place.

Brook Valley

It has been a busy time for Brook Valley as the club hosted two big events, the annual East Carolina University Letter-winners Golf Tournament and the Men’s Golf Association Shootout.

The ECU event drew alumni, Hall of Fame members and faculty members to play. The team of Bob Myrick, Greg Harbaugh, Don Schink, Mike Weaver and Nelson Smith finished the day tied with the group of Vince Kolanko, John Maness, Tommy Craig, Jimmy Southerland and John Grinnell.

Both teams finished the round with scores of 61 and after looking at the scorecards to try and break the tie, it was discovered that both teams scored the exact same score on every hole – a tie that could not be broken.

In the MGA event, the top 10 players in the standings drafted from the second 10 to complete their team. Then they played a sudden death match on the back nine. Two teams were eliminated after the tenth hole. Thereafter, one team was ousted after eadh of the remaining holes. Finally, the remaining duo played the 18th hole in a head-to-head match.

Jeff Gibson and Kirk Rogerson claimed the match as a team, and Rogerson went on to claim the individual title. Ronnie Smith and Ryan Carpenter claimed the runner-up spot in the team scoring.

The other prime event was the final Nine and Wine for the season. It was a “Five at Five” tourney with the ladies playing five holes at 5 p.m., a “Cinco de Wino” format.

The group played a par-three scramble with a twist. Each team was given five playing cards. Each card had a hole number and the team drew a card and threw out their score on the corresponding card and hole.

Liz Johnston, Leigh Cellucci, Karen Decker and Linda Kay captured the win.

Brook Valley also hosted the final Ladies Eastern League match of the season. Women from five different clubs contested the event, an individual stroke play format. The field had five flights and both gross and net awards were made, along with low putts.

Wedgewood ended up winning the team scoring with a combined score of 298.

Winners were, first flight, low gross, Hui Chong Dofflemeyer; low net, Carolyn Hinton; second gross, Donna Taft; second net, Debbie Webb; and low putts, Georgia White.

In the second flight, Jamie Denton had low gross and Dianne Delaney took second; low net went to Sherry Sullivan, with Benda Blackburn second. Myong Sun Thompson had low putts.

Deb Antos had low gross and Sandra Schrock was second in the third flight. Low net went to Janis Humphrey with Carolyn Strickland Sullivan in second. Monica Seaman had low putts. Mona McConnughey picked up low gross in the fourth flight with Marcia Davis second. Mary Beth Corbin had low net with Cathy Causway in second. Low putts went to Nan Bissette.

Kathy Turner had low gross in the fifth flight with Charlotte Campbell in second. Low net went to Mary Beth Corbin with Michele Krantz second. Kathy Nosay had low putts.

Greenville

Greenville Golf and Country held its Member-Guest Tournament this past week, and Trey Harris and Andrew Decker took top honors in the W.A. White Division with 29 points. John Sayler and Ryan Elvin took second place with 26 points.

The W.L. Allen flight went to Robert Allen and Andy Steed with 26 points while Charles Tudor and John Tudor finished second with 24.

Rob McCormick and Brett Pritchard won the R. May division with 26 points. Second went to Clay Stanley and Grant Brodeur with 23.5 points. The M. Massey flight was won by Nick Carnevale and Christopher Lewellyn, scoring 25 points. Second with 24 were Paul Anderson and Mark Hoch.

John Custardo and Mark Custardo won the R.C. Stokes division with 28.5 points while Lee Mulkey and Rob Burleson were second with 24.5. The J.S. Ficklen flight was won by Jason Vick and Brian Edwards with a score of 26.5, beating out Kyle Blodgett and Wade Scales, who scored 25. The W.S. Moye division went to Malcom Williams and Davis Williams with 27.5 while Jule White and Nick White finished in second with 26.5.

The C.W. Shuff flight was won by Taylor Williams and Benny Williams with 29.5 points. Kurt Stone and Justin Mullarkey were second with 25

The “Death Flight” went to Jimmy Nuehoff and Kel Norman.

Harris and Decker claimed the overall championship.

Closest to the pin on No. 3 went to C.A. Boyd on Friday and Mike Custaro on Saturday. Andy Steed took the honors on Friday at No. 8 with Boyd winning it on Saturday. Custardo won Friday’s 10th hole while Brack Massey claimed the Saturday round with a hole-in-one. Clifton Edwards took Friday’s 15th hole with Jeff Gibson claiming Saturday’s honors.

Ironwood

Three members of Ironwood were winners in the Eastern League which held its finals for this season at Brook Valley last Thursday.

Georgia White won low putts in the first flight, while Dianne Delaney won second low gross in the second flight. Debbie Pruitt took first low net in the fifth flight.

