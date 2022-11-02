ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Early voting numbers close to 2018 after 11 days, director expects fewer overall

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Eleven days into the early voting period numbers appear to be on pace with the 2018 midterm, but Pitt County’s election chief said it does not look like as many people will be taking advantage of the process.

As of Tuesday, 20,376 people had voted across Pitt County, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections. Almost two-thirds of those votes were cast at Alice F. Keene District Park and the Winterville Fire Station. In 2018’s midterm, 19,183 votes had been cast by the 11th day of early voting.

The 2018 period was 17 days long, however, including an extra weekday and an extra Saturday. This year’s early voting period is 15 days long. The weekday voting average in 2018 was 2,142; this year it is 2,036, so far.

Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said that he will be surprised if there are as many early votes cast this year as there were in 2018. “I was hoping to at least match (32,679) in 2018, but now I think we’ll be lucky if we get to that point based on my projections,” Davis said Tuesday.

Davis said that Wednesday through Saturday before Election Day usually post higher numbers. The five early voting sites will be open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Polls across the county will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day, for registered voters only.

The early sites include the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle; Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road; the Pitt Area Transit System Office, 1717 W. Fifth St.; ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.; and the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 Railroad St.

Davis said that there have been a few wrinkles in the early voting process. In the first day he had to put out a message reminding candidates, campaigners and others to avoid taking up parking spaces with tables or by standing in parking lots.

On Friday Davis put out a memo requesting all nonvoters at the Alice Keene site park behind the building to allow the front of the building to be used for voters and participants of Community Schools functions.

Davis also said that on Tuesday he had to look at a voting machine at the Winterville Fire Station. A curbside ballot that had been exposed to moisture following the morning rain was jammed inside the sensitive machine, but he said he and workers were able to resolve the issue quickly and that all voting data contained on the machine’s USB drive was unpolluted by the jam.

At least one disruption occurred Saturday outside of Alice Keene, according to family members of a man killed on Jan. 1.

Brittany Hardy, the sister of Brandon Hardy, said her mother was wearing a Justice for Brandon T-shirt and speaking with Republican Gary Weaver, who is challenging Democratic Sheriff Paula Dance in this year’s election.

The Hardy family disagrees with a decision that the man who shot Hardy was acting in self-defense and said a sheriff’s office employee began taking pictures and berating them at the voting site.

“We saw Mr. Weaver, so we are ... huge fans,” Hardy said. “(We) stopped for a moment to ... thank him for voting and letting him know we support him and this (man) approached us taking pictures and saying ‘We know what you’re doing, I see your shirt, it’s not going to work, he’s not going to win.’”

“From there the situation kind of got ugly, almost to the point of, it was an altercation,” Hardy said, accusing the man of entering her mother’s personal space.

Hardy said that another sister, also wearing a Justice for Brandon shirt, was laughed at by the employee. Some cousins faced the same situation, she said.

“It’s a form of intimidation, it should not be taken lightly,” Hardy said.

Davis said that Hardy reported the incident to a poll worker and that an incident report has been sent to the N.C. Board of Elections. He said that there has been no report made by Hardy’s family to the Pitt County Board of Elections. The other party also made a report to the poll worker, Davis said.

At this time, the Pitt County board has not taken action. Davis said that it would take “a lot” to remove anyone from a voting site and that the reports received by the parties involved are in conflict. He said that the poll worker who received the report did not witness the incident.

A spokesman for Dance said that the sheriff was not present at the poll site when the alleged incident unfolded. He said he was unaware of any formal complaint of the incident filed with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Cooper, spokesperson for the Hardy family, said that the family wanted to report their issue directly to the state to avoid potential conflicts between the county offices. Cooper said the family plans to organize and picket outside of the Alice F. Keene site throughout the week.

Davis said there is no law prohibiting a demonstration, so long as organizers do not cross the buffer line or impede voters. He said that any other issues would be between organizers and the property owners and that they should reach out to those entities ahead of time if they plan to demonstrate.

Brittany Hardy said that the family did not have a relationship with Gary Weaver prior to the election.

