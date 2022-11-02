ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov. 2 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Business After Hours

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Business After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Ronald McDonald House of ENC, 529 Moye Blvd. The membership networking event is cohosted by Telco Credit Union. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/ to register. Call 752-4101 ext. 2223.

Honor Card reception

Community Crossroads Center will host a reception for artist and author William Mangum from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday at Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St. The event is to kick off the Honor Card holiday season fundraiser for the homeless shelter. A $25 donation for Honor Cards is requested. RSVP to Kim Pontarelli at 752-0829 or email kpontarelli@greenvillecommunityshelter.org.

Wind ensemble

East Carolina University School of Music will host a performance by the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Wright Auditorium. Admission is free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Credit restoration

Haddock UAFWB Church will hold an information session on budgeting, credit restoration, credit building and credit monitoring beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It will be presented by Mary Dixon the church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville.

Fall Festival

First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival for Missions from 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday. It will feature a yard sale, country store, crafts and hot breakfast.

QAR Lab tours

The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will host free tours from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The lab is home to the remains of pirate Blackbeard’s flagship, formerly the slave-trading vessel La Concorde, wrecked of the coast of North Carolina. Archaeologists and conservators responsible for conserving, documenting, and investigating the ship will give tours every 30 minutes. Tours last approximately 1.5 hours. Space is limited and reservations are required. Fill out a form at qaronline.org to register.

Fort Branch

The 36th Annual Fort Branch Reenactment will be held from 9 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 2883 Fort Branch Road, Oak City. Visit fortbranchcivilwarsite.com.

Bird Club meeting

The Greenville-River Park North Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at Stasavich Science and Nature Center, 1000 Mumford Road. Professional Photographer Ric Carter will give the presentation “Everyday Birding,” featuring pictures from the past year from such exotic locations as Aurora, Chocowinity, Pantego and Washington, N.C. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information call Howard, 413-8292 or email asnakeman@hotmail.com

Christmas baby contest

The Grifton Christmas Parade Committee is holding a Santa Baby Photo Contest in conjunction with the parade on Dec. 3. To enter the Santa Baby Photo Contest, complete an entry form and bring the form, a $5 entry fee, and a 5 by 7 photo to Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St. by Nov. 12. Photos will be on display at the library from Nov. 15-30 for voting. Each vote is $1. The photo with the most votes wins a cash award that will be announced at the parade. Visit the library or contact Mewborn at 524-0345 for an entry form and information.

Related
WITN

Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

African American Music event coming to Farmville on Nov. 11th

GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville. The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests. The event will be […]
FARMVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCCC scholarship recipients announced

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is open for the Spring 2023 semester. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern

NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1.  A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Craven County to host Clean Sweep program

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program. The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter. The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock,...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

First tattoo parlor in decades to open in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new type of business is on its way to downtown Kinston - one the area hasn’t seen for decades. WITN talked to city leaders and the owner of the future tattoo parlor. While some are supportive of the idea, others are skeptical. Downtown Kinston...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Greenville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cape Fear High School football team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country

Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 3rd at 4:30am

Sexual violence survivor speaks to ECU students at “Just Another Assault” event. Sexual violence survivor speaks to ECU students at “Just Another Assault” event. Greene Central falls to Raleigh Charter in 2A Eastern Regional team tennis final. Updated: 13 hours ago. Greene Central falls to Raleigh...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern ends regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 champ

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Board of Elections: Always check your ballot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Elections is alerting people to check their ballots before submitting them. Elections Director Dave Davis reminds people that their voting district may change as a result of last year’s redistricting. Under North Carolina law, voters are allowed up to three ballots but once the vote has […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure

BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Ten PCC students receive scholarships from SECU Foundation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation awarded $500-scholarships last week to 10 Pitt Community College students pursuing short-term health care training through continuing education.  On October 27th, SECU Foundation representatives visited the PCC campus to present Bridge to Career Workforce Development Scholarships to the following students: Nurse Aide I – Amaya […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders

Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
WRAL

Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
