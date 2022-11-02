Nov. 2 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Business After Hours

The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Business After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Ronald McDonald House of ENC, 529 Moye Blvd. The membership networking event is cohosted by Telco Credit Union. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/ to register. Call 752-4101 ext. 2223.

Honor Card reception

Community Crossroads Center will host a reception for artist and author William Mangum from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday at Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St. The event is to kick off the Honor Card holiday season fundraiser for the homeless shelter. A $25 donation for Honor Cards is requested. RSVP to Kim Pontarelli at 752-0829 or email kpontarelli@greenvillecommunityshelter.org.

Wind ensemble

East Carolina University School of Music will host a performance by the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Wright Auditorium. Admission is free. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.

Credit restoration

Haddock UAFWB Church will hold an information session on budgeting, credit restoration, credit building and credit monitoring beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It will be presented by Mary Dixon the church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville.

Fall Festival

First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival for Missions from 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday. It will feature a yard sale, country store, crafts and hot breakfast.

QAR Lab tours

The Queen Anne’s Revenge Conservation Lab, 1157 VOA Site C Road, will host free tours from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The lab is home to the remains of pirate Blackbeard’s flagship, formerly the slave-trading vessel La Concorde, wrecked of the coast of North Carolina. Archaeologists and conservators responsible for conserving, documenting, and investigating the ship will give tours every 30 minutes. Tours last approximately 1.5 hours. Space is limited and reservations are required. Fill out a form at qaronline.org to register.

Fort Branch

The 36th Annual Fort Branch Reenactment will be held from 9 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 2883 Fort Branch Road, Oak City. Visit fortbranchcivilwarsite.com.

Bird Club meeting

The Greenville-River Park North Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at Stasavich Science and Nature Center, 1000 Mumford Road. Professional Photographer Ric Carter will give the presentation “Everyday Birding,” featuring pictures from the past year from such exotic locations as Aurora, Chocowinity, Pantego and Washington, N.C. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information call Howard, 413-8292 or email asnakeman@hotmail.com

Christmas baby contest

The Grifton Christmas Parade Committee is holding a Santa Baby Photo Contest in conjunction with the parade on Dec. 3. To enter the Santa Baby Photo Contest, complete an entry form and bring the form, a $5 entry fee, and a 5 by 7 photo to Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St. by Nov. 12. Photos will be on display at the library from Nov. 15-30 for voting. Each vote is $1. The photo with the most votes wins a cash award that will be announced at the parade. Visit the library or contact Mewborn at 524-0345 for an entry form and information.