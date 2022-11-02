Pitt youth create ornaments for N.C.'s Capitol Christmas tree

More than 60 ornaments created by Pitt County youth are headed to Washington, D.C., to adorn “The People’s Tree” at the U.S. Capitol, a county news release said.

The National Forests in North Carolina were selected to provide the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, known as “The People’s Tree.” It adorns the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building and is selected each year from a different national forest.

The U.S. Forest Service in North Carolina asked agencies and communities across the state to decorate and donate ornaments to be placed on the tree. Organizations from all over, including the N.C. Division of Soil and Water Conservation, worked to complete the state goal of 6,000 ornaments themed “From the Mountains to the Sea.”

The release said the ornaments display the diversity of people, places, plants and animals for which North Carolina is known.

Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation coordinated with local schools and youth organizations, including Pitt County 4-H and D.H. Conley High School, to be included in the statewide effort.

“We are pleased to receive more than 60 ornaments representing Pitt County that highlight the use of natural, recyclable and repurposed materials,” said PJ Andrews, director of Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation.

“The focus on natural resources and the opportunity to promote community awareness to care for them aligns with the division’s mission to foster voluntary, incentive-driven management of soil, water, and related natural resources for the benefit of the environment, economy, and all citizens,” Andrews said.

The tree’s journey from the Pisgah National Forest to the Nation’s Capitol will kick off on Saturday. “The People’s Tree” will make stops in local communities from the mountains to the sea before being placed at the west lawn on Nov. 18.

This is the third time the National Forests in North Carolina have provided the tree, first in 1974 and later in 1998. The public can track the journey in real time at www.capitoltreetracker.com and learn more at www.capitolchristmastree.com.