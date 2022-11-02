Opinion | Wood column: Ed Sanicki had his glimpse of fame

Expectations can be troubling.

A friend of mine calls them “resentments in training.” Your life can change with a cruel twist of fate, and then it is up to you to adjust and move on.

Take the case of baseball player Ed Sanicki. He had every reason to believe he was destined for a very successful career in Major League Baseball.

After all, the outfielder homered in his first official at-bat as a professional, and then homered in his first at-bat as a major leaguer. Then, for good measure, the right-handed slugger homered in his first game before the home crowd in Philadelphia. In fact, each of Sanicki’s first three major league hits left the park which leaves you to wonder, why did this guy only get a total of only 17 major league plate appearances, all with the Philadelphia Phillies?

Edward “Butch” Sanicki grew up in New Jersey and was a rabid follower of the Brooklyn Dodgers. His older brother was an amateur boxer and recruited 11-year-old Ed to help him with his road work. The Sanicki boys also punched a heavy bag and speed bag before breakfast and Ed would swing his Louisville Slugger at small pebbles to improve his bat speed.

Baseball became his favorite sport. When not playing in organized games they played on a sandlot with a short right-field fence. The most important ground rule was to not hit the ball over that fence. Any ball hit there would land in the yard of the woman who lived there, and she would confiscate the ball. As a result, Ed became a dead-pull hitter, viewed as a fault later in his pro career.

After high school, Ed went to Seton Hall University on a baseball scholarship. Two years later, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and Sanicki would serve two years of action in WWII aboard a Navy ship in the North Atlantic. The war over, Ed wanted to sign with the Dodgers, but the Phillies offered him $2,000 up front, while Brooklyn only made a conditional offer. Now newly married, the 23-year old Sanicki needed the money and accepted the Philadelphia contract.

Sanicki progressed rapidly in the minor leagues. In every one of four years, he topped the 100-RBI mark and in mid-September 1949, he was called up to the Phillies. Inserted into a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he borrowed the bat of catcher Andy Seminick. With two runners on base, he crashed a home run into the left-field seats off pitcher Rip Sewell in his first major league at-bat. Five days later, he homered against the St. Louis Cardinals, and then on September 28th his upper-deck smash against the New York Giants led the Phillies to their 80th win and a third-place finish, their best record in 32 years.

Good times seemed to be on the horizon for Eddie Sanicki. He was given a good shot at beating out young Richie Ashburn for the centerfield position in 1950. However, in spring training the 23-year-old Nebraska native with white hair caught fire. “You couldn’t get him out at all,” said Sanicki.

After four stellar years in the minors, and a sensational major league debut, Sanicki was told he was being sent back down to the minors to “change his style,” to learn to hit to all fields. Trying to change his swing he was having an off year, but in late July he was told that he was being recalled to the Phillies to be a late inning defensive replacement for outfielder Dick Sisler. Elated, Eddie took the field the next day in Rochester when the unthinkable happened. Attempting to catch a bloop single, he tore ligaments in his knee and had to be carted off the field. Season finished, he watched from the stands as the Yankees swept the “Whiz Kids” Phillies in the 1950 World Series.

Sanicki got back up with the Phillies in 1951, but just briefly, and he played one more year of professional ball in the Texas League. His wife Ann finally suggested that he go back to Seton Hall and finish his degree. He did that, and then embarked on a three-decade career in the New Jersey school system.

In 1956, Ed was a physical education teacher when a school principal asked if he would organize P.E. class for handicapped children. For the former outfielder, this assignment opened up a whole new world, and working in special education would become the most rewarding journey in his life.

His special interest was teaching handicapped kids to swim, hundreds of them, and he had them in Special Olympics, and tournaments. “They move their arms and their legs and they breathe. They understand those three fundamentals. To see a kid swim across a pool, a lake or dive into the water with a big smile when he comes up, that’s rewarding.”

Ed didn’t totally turn his back on baseball. He would be a high school umpire for 25 years, and he would bring former major leaguers into his classes like Larry Doby, who loved to meet with the kids.

Yes, it is fair to say that Ed Sanicki had unfulfilled expectations in his baseball career, a case of “what might have been.” If he had signed with the Dodgers, or had better support from Philadelphia management; or if he hadn’t torn up his knee on that pop fly. Then again, he may have never met that school principal that got him started in special education so he could help so many kids.

As my father used to say, “If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, then every day would be Christmas.”