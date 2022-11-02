Nov. 2 Bless Your Heart

If you listen to the “climate changers,” Greenville would be underwater by now, and all the plant life would be drying up and choking down from all the carbon. Well, BMH, no waves are lapping at my house, but I did notice the leaves on the trees are drying up and dropping off! I wonder why?

BYH, MAGA person, I am a North Carolinian 67-year-old white male, with humble beginnings raised as an Air Force brat in a master sergeant’s family, completed college and am comfortably now retired after a career spanning 38 years. I am OK with my taxes helping the less fortunate and happily voted for Democratic Party candidates. America is a melting pot of different kinds of people, thank goodness!

BYH to progressives. You are afraid of conservatives because they expect you to demonstrate personal responsibility and accountability for your actions. They expect you to work for a living and to pay your own way. They expect you to obey the laws of the land. They expect you to stop your never-ending whining and complaining. They expect you to check the facts before you speak. They expect you to get a life.

BYH, in my generation, zombies didn’t run. They walked. In the snow. Uphill. Both ways. And they ate what brains they could find. And they liked it. This generation is so spoiled.

BYH football fans who get so excited when their team gets asked to play in a bowl game. There are over 40 bowls played now and any team who at least breaks even gets invited. In years past, there were only about nine bowls and only the best teams played and it really meant something. Now, it’s all about money and marketing. Forget pride and prestige. It’s smoke and mirrors. It means nothing.

You postulate that the Daily Reflector is full of fair-minded journalists? What planet do you live on? I challenge you to look at the last two months of issues and count pro-Democrat versus pro-Republican (none). But then again, I don’t believe you are too concerned about fairness with a word like “Trumpist.” Seriously, does Don Davis own part of the Daily Reflector?

With the high cost of real estate in Greenville as well as the high cost of rental units, I fear Greenville will lose all us poor folk. Inflation is the new way to move the poor out of sight and out of mind. But at least we will lose weight on the new inflationary diet.

BYH, be careful not to dehumanize people you disagree with. You can easily become the very things we dislike in others.

Epic fail to the guy running for the Pitt County school board saying he’s “for reading writing math science” but can’t manage to spell correctly on his own campaign mailer. Hard pass.

