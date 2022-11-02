Letters: Your vote equals your voice, so speak up; Feel the power: Vote

We are now in the middle of early voting in the midterm election. We know that millions and millions of people opt out of voting during the midterms, thinking that they are not as important as the years when we are choosing a president. Friends, we do not have the luxury of thinking that this year, if we ever did. There are many important elections taking place right now and it is imperative that we all vote.

What is on the ballot? Justice is on the ballot. Your rights are on the ballot. Our children’s education is on the ballot. Our community’s welfare is on the ballot. And more. If you want a say in any of these issues, it is imperative that you get out and vote. Voting is our right and our duty. Voting is one of the ways to make your voice heard. Voting is one of the foundational pieces of our democracy.

I strongly encourage you — each of you reading this — to vote, and to help your friends, neighbors and family to all vote. Early voting is the best time to vote because you can register at the same time. Your vote equals your voice. Let your voice be heard. Make time to vote.

Calvin Henderson

Winterille

Henderson is the president of the Pitt County Branch of the NAACP.

Feel the power: Vote

By voting, we have the power to exact change in our state, in our community, and in your particular situation. You matter, your concerns for the future of our community matter, and who you desire to represent you matters. You have the power to do something about the issues that you feel are important — VOTE.

Your one vote matters in our form of government (our representative democracy). It counts! I encourage all of our citizens across the entire spectrum (age, gender, ethnicity, race, creed, color, profession, disability, etc.) to exercise your constitutional right to vote. Feel the power. Get out and vote for the candidates that you feel will best represent your interests in their elected positions.

Melvin Blow

Maury