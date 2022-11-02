ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World’s largest container shipping firm Maersk, a barometer for global trade, warns of 'dark clouds on the horizon'

By Elliot Smith, @ElliotSmithCNBC
CNBC
 3 days ago
Free At Last
3d ago

we went from and energy independent nation with the best economy in 50 years to this 3rd world gloom and doom economy just mind blowing

Marilyn Tremper
3d ago

I'm surprised Maersk barely mentions the backlog of COVID19 containers finally getting unloaded. The last 2 years have been unusual. None the less, to have such an increase in profits, even with inflation, is interesting. Any decrease should probably be attributed to a correction rather than shrinking. We need to move our goods within the US and sell internationally for a profit instead of buying junk from China and offering our people inferior products and trying to convince them we're helping with affordability. That's a government lie to line their own pockets. Less from foreign markets is good for American business and innovation.

Marco 13
3d ago

Record profits for last 3 years.Due to price gouging.This billionaire company will only charge normal rates in the near future.Dark clouds give me a break.Big companies say this to get employees scared and make them do more for less.Dont fall for these alligator tears.

