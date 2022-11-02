Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Popular Survival Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose access to one of the most popular survivable games on the subscription service. Why? Well, because the deal to keep in Game Pass is about to expire. More specifically, on November 15 -- which is 13 days away from the moment of publishing -- Subnautica will no longer be available via the subscription service.
Android Headlines
Goat Simulator 3 is coming to GeForce NOW for November
NVIDIA today announced that it’s brining Goat Simulator 3 to GeForce NOW for the month of November. This is alongside 25 other games that will be made available to stream through the service, with a handful of titles dropping each week. For this week, NVIDIA is looking at adding a total of 11 games to the service. As always, you’ll still need to own these games on their respective client. Such as Steam or the Epic Games Store.
The Verge
Xbox Game Pass’ November lineup includes two of the best games of the year
Xbox Game Pass is getting some great games in November, including the official Xbox releases of two of my favorite games of the year: Return to Monkey Island and Vampire Survivors. Return to Monkey Island is the newest entry in the Monkey Island point-and-click adventure game series. It’s a delightful...
The Xbox 360 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Xbox 360 may be an ancient platform at this point, just slightly younger than the original Xbox, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of many a millennial. Players can remember spending hours on some of the games that now seem like primitive stepping stones to how advanced Xbox gaming has become today.
CNET
8 Tricks to Supercharge Your PlayStation 5 Experience
Games are the most important part of the PlayStation experience, but don't forget your settings. The PS5's user interface is a treasure trove of extremely cool options well worth exploring. Here are a few tips and tricks to help supercharge your PlayStation experience. Some are handled seamlessly during setup, but...
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Frustrates Players by Removing Another Feature
Just after removing one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's core gameplay features due to a bug, another feature has been removed with players struggling to find an explanation for this one. Activision has apparently disabled Steam Family Sharing on the Steam version of the game which makes it so that those who were planning on using that feature to share the game will no longer be able to do so. The removal occurred without warning, and now that the feature is gone, players want it back.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get a range of new game modes
Renowned Call of Duty insider Ghost of Hope has today leaked a bunch of new content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game is said to be receiving nine new game modes which include some fan favorites like Uplink Cranked and Gun Game.
dotesports.com
Iconic Mario titles are now available on Nintendo Switch Online
Mario Party 1 and 2 are available now for expansion pack members of Nintendo’s very own subscription service. These games have been much-awaited games to be released on Nintendo Switch Online with players already looking for it the moment Nintendo announced the expansion pack, which includes the N64. Now...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
ComicBook
Nintendo Adds Warning to Original Mario Party 24 Years Later
A new Nintendo Switch Online update went live yesterday for all Expansion Pack subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED and it added both the first Mario Party game and its first sequel to the subscription service's growing library of N64 games. As you would expect, both games are playable in their original glory, but there is something new; a warning about how to play them.
