American Eagle Outfitters Inc. supply chain chief Shekar Natarajan drew laughs at Sourcing Journal’s annual Fall Summit when he said distribution and fulfillment inefficiencies are heading toward an “a-parcel-lypse.” But there was truth to the sentiment, all kidding aside. Natarajan delivered a firm reality check for shippers and carriers alike when he spoke last week about the need for the industry to band together moving forward to share resources when it comes to fulfilling and shipping orders. “For everyone who thinks they can build a supply chain, an elastic supply chain, I’ve got some bad news for you,” he told attendees. “American...

