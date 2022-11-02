Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
NSTA Boosts Use Of innovative Tech On UK Continental Shelf
The North Sea Transition Authority and an online platform have partnered to encourage the innovative use of technology across the UKCS. — Oil and gas production will be boosted, and net zero targets supported thanks to a new partnership between the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and an online platform encouraging the innovative use of technology across the UK Continental Shelf.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions Platform Enables the High Performance Metals Division of voestalpine To Digitally Transform Its Global Supply Chain Capabilities
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that its AI-powered Digital Brain platform had been selected by the High Performance Metals Division of the voestalpine Group, a globally-leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine is a leading global partner providing products and system solutions to automotive, consumer goods, aerospace, and oil & gas industries. Its High Performance Metals Division focuses on the production and processing of high-performance materials and customer-specific services. The division is the global market leader in tool steel and one of the leading suppliers of other products made of high-performance materials. voestalpine will deploy the o9 Digital Brain platform to transform its end-to-end supply chain planning capabilities globally.
How to Survive a Shipping ‘A-Parcel-Lypse’? Unchain the Supply Chain
American Eagle Outfitters Inc. supply chain chief Shekar Natarajan drew laughs at Sourcing Journal’s annual Fall Summit when he said distribution and fulfillment inefficiencies are heading toward an “a-parcel-lypse.” But there was truth to the sentiment, all kidding aside. Natarajan delivered a firm reality check for shippers and carriers alike when he spoke last week about the need for the industry to band together moving forward to share resources when it comes to fulfilling and shipping orders. “For everyone who thinks they can build a supply chain, an elastic supply chain, I’ve got some bad news for you,” he told attendees. “American...
gcimagazine.com
The Estée Lauder Companies Releases Social Impact and Sustainability Report
The Estée Lauder Companies has released its fiscal year 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report, which outlines progress made toward the company’s social impact and sustainability goals. Highlights of the report include:. Commitment to transition ELC’s global corporate vehicle fleet to electric by the end of calendar year...
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
eenews.net
Tech companies driving CO2 removal are in financial free fall
A handful of major corporations that founded the Frontier climate initiative have been rocked by financial and legal challenges, raising questions about their nearly $1 billion bid to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The valuations of four Frontier founders — Google parent company Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Shopify Inc.,...
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
US News and World Report
Google Signs Solar Power Supply Deal With SoftBank-Backed SB Energy
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy about three-quarters of the renewable power from SB Energy Global's Texas facilities, as it aims to operate data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030. Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental...
freightwaves.com
Logistics expert says workers should not fear supply chain digitalization
The digitalization of global logistics and supply chain operations should not automatically make workers fearful their jobs will be jeopardized, a leading consultant said Wednesday. Harry G. Broadman, a partner at the global consultancy Berkeley Research Group LLC, told the audience at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga,...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla bringing its China engineers to boost the California factory output and lower production costs on the way to the Model 2
Tesla will be dispatching about 200 of its employees from China to California in order to retool its old factory in Fremont for the increasingly complex production tasks it is facing. Tesla's Fremont plant is the only place that makes all electric car models that Tesla is currently selling, while at the same time being the least suited for cheap and efficient mass production in comparison with the shiny new Giga Berlin or Texas factories, as well as the recently upgraded Giga Shanghai plant.
News Channel Nebraska
80 Million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a "new blue ocean" for the Internet of Things industry
"New energy vehicle charging piles" Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
Branded Legacy Shares Trading Higher On Getting 'One Step Closer To Full Vertical Integration'
Branded Legacy, Inc. BLEG, a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles, has signed a letter of intent to purchase Total Refinement Solutions, LLC. Total Refinement Solutions LLC is a newly formed limited liability company based on years of experience...
microcapdaily.com
Vision Hydrogen Corp (OTCMKTS: VIHD) Powerful Run Northbound as the Company’s 100% Owned Green Energy Hub Development Project in Vlissingen Ramps Up
Vision Hydrogen Corp (OTCMKTS: VIHD) has been making a powerful run up the charts over the past week running from $5 on Monday to a close of $20 per share on Friday, up another 25% on $1.7 million in dollar volume on the day. While the stock is thinly traded is does have a history of explosive moves up the charts skyrocketing from $2.50 in December 2020, to highs of $50 per share in January 2021.
freightwaves.com
DOE/EIA diesel price makes small move as key commodity market soars then falls
The U.S. retail diesel market made minor moves last week while the commodity market that serves as the foundation for that retail price whipped up, down and around as contract expiration neared. After three weeks of increases that took the benchmark price used for most fuel surcharges up by about...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Dropship feature is useful, and very limited
There are about a million ways to send files between different Android and iOS devices. On Android, there’s Nearby Share, Bluetooth, NFC, and whatever first-party services that specific OEMs offer. Samsung has a new way of sending files called Dropship, and you’re even able to send files to iOS devices. However, according to SamMobile, this feature will be extremely limited.
nddist.com
SureWerx Acquires Oberon Company
ELGIN, Ill. — SureWerx, a leading global provider of safety, tool and equipment products, announced that it has acquired Oberon Company. Terms were not disclosed. Based in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Oberon is a global leader of critical-use arc flash personal protective equipment. Since 1978, the company has been recognized as a category leader and innovator of highly technical and functional safety products for diverse end markets. Oberon designs and manufactures a wide variety of Arc Flash safety products including suits, face shields and gloves, as well as other technical safety products including gas extraction suits, heat reflective shields and various safety accessories.
getnews.info
Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.
aiexpress.io
Global Rat Model Market Report 2022: Growing Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Gives Boost to Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Rat Model Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s providing. The worldwide rat mannequin market is projected to develop at a major CAGR in the course of the forecast interval. The foremost components which can be augmenting the expansion of the market embody the rising funding by the pharma firms in R&D coupled with the rising demand for personalised medicine.
