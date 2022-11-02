Read full article on original website
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak
DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders' five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts."The guys did a really good job today," Husso said. "They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my...
Porterville Recorder
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado
Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Second Period_1, Detroit, Raymond 4 (Larkin, Kubalik), 6:29 (pp). 2, Detroit, Suter 2 (Erne, Seider), 12:51 (sh). Third Period_3, Detroit, Kubalik 5 (Copp), 10:13. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-5-12_24. Detroit 13-9-4_26. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 5. Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 2-2-0 (24 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Husso...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m. Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 2 p.m. Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Knicks vs. Celtics: How & Who to Watch as Rivalry Renews
The New York Knicks' rivalry weekend got off to a good start in Philadelphia. Can they pull off a sweep at home against the hated Boston Celtics?
Porterville Recorder
Utah faces Los Angeles on 3-game road slide
Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-4, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Jazz play Los Angeles. Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference play last season. The Clippers...
Porterville Recorder
Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
Porterville Recorder
Hawks host the Pelicans for out-of-conference contest
New Orleans Pelicans (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New Orleans meet in non-conference action. Atlanta went 1-4 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game while...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 8th straight victory
Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -7; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of seven games in a row. Milwaukee went 7-5 overall with...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced it will...
The Bounce Is Back
After battling injuries the last few seasons, Larry Nance Jr. is healthy and making a major impact off the bench for the Pelicans.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-1st US college football game played
1869 — First US college football game played, Rutgers6, Princeton 4. 1934 — Joe Carter scores four touchdowns and Swede Hanson rushes for 190 yards as the Philadelphia Eagles crush the Cincinnati Reds 64-0. 1966 — Philadelphia’s Timmy Brown returns kickoffs 93 yards and 90 yards for touchdowns...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 114, Golden State 105
GOLDEN STATE (105) Kuminga 7-12 3-4 18, Lamb 6-9 0-0 16, Looney 2-3 1-1 5, Moody 4-9 5-5 14, Poole 5-18 7-7 20, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 7-12 2-2 18, Wiseman 1-1 3-4 5, Rollins 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 35-71 23-25 105. NEW ORLEANS...
