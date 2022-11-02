DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders' five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts."The guys did a really good job today," Husso said. "They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my...

