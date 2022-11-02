ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China says it will increase imports of energy, agricultural products

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will boost imports of advanced technology, major equipment and key components as well as energy and agricultural products that are in short supply, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said.

China will also strengthen law enforcement of export control rules, and diversify import sources of agricultural products, energy resources and key parts, Wang wrote in comments in a book entitled “A Supplementary Reading of the 20th Communist Party Congress Report” published in October, and cited in local media on Wednesday.

Related
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters.
Swiss minister: economic situation means difficult years ahead

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The threat of recession in the euro zone and beyond, an energy supply squeeze and the eroding effect of inflation on purchasing power mean Switzerland faces difficult years ahead, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.
