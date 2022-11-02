China says it will increase imports of energy, agricultural products

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will boost imports of advanced technology, major equipment and key components as well as energy and agricultural products that are in short supply, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said.

China will also strengthen law enforcement of export control rules, and diversify import sources of agricultural products, energy resources and key parts, Wang wrote in comments in a book entitled “A Supplementary Reading of the 20th Communist Party Congress Report” published in October, and cited in local media on Wednesday.