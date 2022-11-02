Read full article on original website
Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places.President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet, Illinois, before joining former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia to get out the vote for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman. Mr Obama and Mr Fetterman held an event in Pittsburgh earlier on Saturday and Bernie Sanders is also campaigning in the state.Polls appear to have narrowed significantly between Mr Fetterman...
Here are the biggest donors in the midterm elections
Rich Americans spent big this midterm season to impact down-ballot races for their candidates of choice. The 2022 midterm election cycle has seen a boom in spending in the lead-up to Election Day. Research group OpenSecrets estimates that federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018. Even more eye-popping, 10 wealthy […]
Biden boasts that he 'lived in Pennsylvania longer than Oz' as he plays the warm-up act for Barack Obama in Philly to rally Democrats in support of John Fetterman
President Joe Biden was the warm-up act for former President Barack Obama as the two Demorats rallied for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro in Philadelphia Saturday evening. The foursome walked onstage and joined hands - to the tune of Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars,...
Biden, Obama and Trump to hold dueling midterm rallies in Pennsylvania
The battleground state could very well determine which party wins the Senate.
Controlling inflation is crime prevention
Every American has felt the effects of rising inflation. From gas to groceries and everything in between, higher prices have hijacked the attention of voters, a plurality of which cite it as the top issue in the midterms. Inflation does not impact everyone equally — research finds that inflation impacts low-income families more severely. Inflation inducted economic hardship can produce…
Commentary: Birth control implant use rises following abortion bans, but informed choice is essential
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. I was part of the wave of people who opted for a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) in the days leading up to the election of Donald Trump. The reasons many of us clamored for these intrauterine devices (IUD) and birth control implants were simple: research shows some of these methods may be more effective than permanent sterilization, and the incoming administration had signaled its intent to undermine access to birth control.
