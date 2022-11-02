ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Time is running out on Colorado’s rent assistance program

A program that paid up to 15 months of rent on behalf of Coloradans who struggled financially during the pandemic closes to newcomers on Nov. 15. But it’s not over just yet. Some of Colorado’s share of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program remains unspent. Those who apply by the deadline will be vetted and if they’re eligible, may receive financial help, like the more than 36,000 Colorado households that have already benefited, according to the state’s Department of Local Affairs, which oversees the program. Federal aid also remains available in some parts of the state, though it all will likely run out in 2023.
Opinion: LGBTQ citizens are being told they don’t matter

I was driving southbound on I-25 recently, on my way to present at a conference about creating inclusive assisted living communities. Three of every four older LGBTQ adults feel like they need to go back in the closet when they enter these communities, just to stay safe. As I slowed...

