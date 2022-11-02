Read full article on original website
France 24
Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst
A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
BBC
Imran Khan: Why the gun attack on the Pakistan ex-PM matters to India
The gun attack on Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has made headlines across India, where he is a household name. Mr Khan's is a well-known personality in the country despite the acrimonious relations between Delhi and Islamabad. At a press briefing on Thursday, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam...
Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland. Queensland state police officers who...
Albania tells Britain: do not blame us for your immigration problems
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albania's prime minister accused Britain on Wednesday of using his country's citizens as scapegoats for its failed immigration policies after derogatory comments by British ministers about a rise in the number of Albanian asylum-seekers.
Migrants return to UK processing centre after being left in London
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three Afghan asylum seekers who were taken to London from an overcrowded migrant processing centre in southeast England voluntarily returned to the site on Wednesday after being left with nowhere to stay, according to a Reuters photographer.
Death of 3-year-old boy stokes fresh anger at China's 'zero COVID' policy
Chinese officials are trying to quell an outcry over the death of a 3-year-old boy from a quarantined residential compound.
France 24
Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kherson: Trailing a tank unit
The Ukrainian counter-offensive continues in Ukraine, particularly around the southern city of Kherson, where Russian forces are putting up fierce resistance. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh and Amar al Hameedawi have been following a Ukrainian armoured unit that uses tanks from the Soviet era alongside the latest generation of drones.
Berlin urges German nationals to leave Iran or risk arrest
BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany's government on Thursday urged its citizens to leave Iran or risk arbitrary arrest and long prison terms there, warning that dual nationals were particularly at risk.
France 24
Turkey warns Finland, Sweden must 'take steps' before joining NATO
Turkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden's membership of NATO until the two countries take the necessary "steps", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg Friday. Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants it deems "terrorists" and...
France 24
Ex-PM Imran Khan wounded at rally in eastern Pakistan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition after being shot in the leg at a political rally on Thursday in what the country's president deemed "a heinous assassination attempt". The former international cricket star has been leading a chaotic convoy of thousands since Friday from the city...
France 24
Italy's far-right PM Meloni hails 'frank' talks in Brussels with EU leaders
Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed "very frank and very positive" talks with EU chiefs in Brussels on her first international trip since taking power. The nationalist leader of a post-fascist party, whose ascension last month sparked fears of turbulence with the bloc, struck a largely conciliatory tone after a string of meetings.
France 24
World leaders, citizens voice cautious hope on Ethiopia's Tigray truce deal
In tonight's edition: one day after Ethiopia's historic truce agreement, we bring you reactions as Addis Ababa and Tigray look ahead to a renewed path of understanding and cooperation. World powers are now voicing cautious optimism for the country's future, but a long road to recovery lies ahead. Also, human...
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
France 24
New Zealand edge France 25-24 to set up Women's World Cup final vs England
France flyhalf Caroline Drouin missed a last-gasp penalty as defending champions New Zealand claimed a 25-24 classic at Eden Park on Saturday and set up a blockbuster women's Rugby World Cup final against England. With a shot awarded in front after prop Santo Taumata was yellow-carded for a high tackle,...
BBC
Cold, hungry migrants left stranded in London
A group of migrants was mistakenly taken from Kent and stranded in central London, cold, hungry and without accommodation, the BBC has been told. About 40 migrants were removed from Manston, the overcrowded processing centre, on Tuesday so they could stay with friends and family in the capital, a homeless charity volunteer said.
France 24
Nile River under threat: A closer look at Egypt's water crisis
Starting on November 6, Egypt will host the COP27 climate change conference. Nearly 100 heads of state are expected in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Egypt itself has been experiencing first-hand the effects of climate change, as a lack of water threatens agriculture. The waters of the Nile, a symbol of prosperity in Egypt since ancient times, are no longer enough to support the needs of a growing population. Our correspondents Edouard Dropsy, Justine Babin and Matthew Thompson report.
France 24
No favourites in 'good to watch' World Cup: Ross Taylor
Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) – Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor says there are no clear favourites till now in a wide open Twenty20 World Cup as conditions in Australia have kept a level playing field. Defending champions Australia bowed out of the tournament after England's win over Sri Lanka...
France 24
Bolsonaro supporters call on Brazil military to intervene after Lula victory
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday held rallies to call for an armed forces intervention following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that military experts say is out of the question. The country's electoral authority on Sunday said Lula won almost 51% of the...
France 24
NATO chief says 'time to welcome' Finland, Sweden into alliance
Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing safe haven to outlawed Kurdish militants it deems "terrorists". "I recognise your concerns," Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul. He said Finland and Sweden were keen to work closer with Turkey to fight...
France 24
Brigitte Giraud wins Goncourt Prize, France’s top literary award, for 'Vivre Vite' (Live Fast)
Brigitte Giraud, 56, on Thursday won the Goncourt Prize, France's top literary award for her book 'Vivre Vite' (Live Fast). Giraud's book recounts the chain of events that led to the death of her husband in a motorbike accident in 1999. Giraud was tipped by bookies as second favourite to win the prize.
