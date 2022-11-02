Read full article on original website
upr.org
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
kvnutalk
Fireworks abound at Cache County Council meeting on controversial budget – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Cache County Council took County Executive David Zook to the woodshed for a thorough thrashing at a special meeting Nov. 1 to consider his controversial 2023 budget proposal. At their first meeting since the council and county executive traded public barbs over next year’s budget, the...
kvnutalk
Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily
Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
Herald-Journal
Appalled at action of county executive
I am appalled at the outrageous situation going on with the Cache County executive and the budget he is putting forward to the County Council. I worked in the auditor’s office for 23 years as a deputy auditor and I am very familiar with the budget process. A balanced budget should be submitted in a timely manner by the executive to the council. In the past this has been a smooth and transparent process. Apparently this did not happen this year. The budget that was submitted in September for the council to deal with was millions of dollars short.
KSLTV
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Herald-Journal
New owners cut ribbon at Tattles
Tattles recently reopened under the new ownership of Trisha Montes. They held an early morning ribbon cutting on Oct. 29. With Montes was her mother Kristi Jorgenson and father Steve Jorgenson. The city who provided the ribbon and the scissors said, “On behalf of Preston City we would like to thank you for opening this business and bringing life back to our city.”
Herald-Journal
Don't damage canyon with cell infrastructure
Ads by the county exec state if re-elected he will bring cell coverage to Logan Canyon. This is also mentioned in his HJ op-ed written on March 1. $20 million is sought to install fiber optics for cell service in the canyon. This cost is the tip of the taxpayer-dollar iceberg. This is misguided on many levels. It would cause irreversible damage to our canyon. Imagine tearing up highway shoulders for fiber optic lines, trenching branch lines up unspoiled ridges, and cell towers on every peak with line-of-sight to the ribbon of pavement below. Now picture all the roads to service them. So much for “the last unspoiled place.”
kcpw.org
Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill, ex-Utah State athletic director apologizes and more
A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.
kmyu.tv
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
Early in-person and absentee voting count so far
Counties in the area are experiencing a fairly steady year as they see early in-person and absentee ballots roll in. The post Early in-person and absentee voting count so far appeared first on Local News 8.
Herald-Journal
Clark, Steven Keith
Clark Steven Keith Clark 67 Logan, Utah passed away November 1, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
Herald-Journal
Perlstrom, Michael Bradley
Perlstrom Michael Bradley Perlstrom 76 Franklin, Idaho passed away October 30, 2022. A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Military rites, graveside services and interment will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California with the date pending. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
kvnutalk
Clarkston man arrested for allegedly abusing woman for decades – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — New allegations have come out against a 40-year-old Clarkston man accused of abusing a woman for decades. Baldomero Maldonado-Villagomez was booked on new offences Tuesday at the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute at Maldonado’s...
Herald-Journal
A dose of thankfulness coming into the holiday season
Last Saturday, the cold and darkness brought on by the changing seasons had worked itself into my mind. I felt more than a little grouchy while getting my kids out of bed to go to Lee’s Marketplace in Smithfield. We weren’t shopping that day. Our task was to help with the Cub Scout’s chocolate fundraiser.
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
Herald-Journal
USU athletics: Jerry Bovee named interim AD
It took Utah State University less than 24 hours to name an interim athletics director. With John Hartwell resigning on Tuesday, the Aggies were only without someone in charge for a less than a day. Jerry Bovee, the associate vice president and deputy athletics director for external affairs, was named the interim athletics director by USU President Noelle E. Cockett Wednesday morning.
ksl.com
Off-field drama steals attention as Utah State preps for game against New Mexico
LOGAN — Utah State plays football this week, but you'd be excused if you didn't know; it's far from the main story surrounding the program. News broke last week that former Utah State player Patrick Maddox has sued head coach Blake Anderson and the university. Maddox claimed he suffered retaliation from coaches and teammates after he distributed a recording of a team meeting that "highlighted the problematic manner in which USU handles conversations about sexual harassment and assault," according to court documents.
Herald-Journal
USU targeting several JUCO football players
When Blake Anderson was hired as Utah State’s head football coach in December of 2020, two of his immediate primary responsibilities were convincing current players to stick around and shoring up the 2021 recruiting class. Anderson and his staff were able to persuade key contributors Deven Thompkins (wide receiver)...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face must-win game vs. Lobos
One college football team is fighting to achieve bowl eligibility, while the other is trying to end a frustrating November losing streak that has hovered over the program since 2016. It’s fair to say Utah State and New Mexico will both be hungry for a victory when the two Mountain...
