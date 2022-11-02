ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –  One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting

One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.
KGET

Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Man wounded in MLK Blvd shooting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a man was found with major injuries […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project

Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Veterans Parade honors 105-year-old World War II veteran

DELANO — Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, will be the grand marshal and near the front of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Parade on Saturday. Let’s be present on the parade route from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue on Main Street or 8th to 13th on Jefferson Street to give him a big round of applause!
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

No charges filed against suspect in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Austin French was released this Tuesday from jail, just four days after he reportedly shot and killed 15-year-old David Lopez III last week in East Bakersfield. James Smith is the older brother of French, who was there the night of the shooting. He said the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Over 10,000 PG&E customers still without power

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 8,284 PG&E customers without power due to multiple PG&E power outages in parts of northwest and southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. The impacted area includes parts near Coffee and Hageman roads and Calloway Drive, according to the PG&E website. PG&E...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

