California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsite
4 Great Burger Places in California
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court Case
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problem
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Measure L would allow us to shop for the best possible police chief
Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry is not retiring anytime soon, at least as far as I know, but that day will come. And when it does, as has been the case since the Bakersfield City Council selected Thomas A. Baker as its first city marshal 125 years ago, a new executive will be chosen for that vital and highly visible office.
Bakersfield early morning raids part of Operation Dark Node
Operation Dark Node began in June of 2020. The operation has targeted Sureño gang activity in Bakersfield.
‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
8 California cities rank in top 10 for worst drivers in America
Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you're a California resident, you're definitely not alone.
Homeland Security, Bakersfield law enforcement conduct gang operation
On Thursday morning, members of the Bakersfield and Kern County law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security conducted a gang enforcement operation throughout the city.
Bakersfield Californian
Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting
One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 […]
Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
Power outage affecting thousands in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin
More than 50,000 PG&E customers in Bakersfield, Lamont, and Arvin have been without power for several hours.
Downtown Business Association to hold Block to Block Luncheon
The Downtown Business Association (DBA) will hold a luncheon dedicated to the progress of the Downtown Block to Block Project on Thursday, November 17th.
Wanted Man Steals Semi, Takes Police On 10 MPH Freeway Pursuit
A man wanted for several warrants took Kern County deputies and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on an hours-long freeway pursuit in a stolen semi-truck, with speeds reaching only around 10 MPH. On Thursday, at approximately 12:28 p.m. deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Frazier Park Substation were dispatched to the 15800 block of ...
Kern Medical is offering a sign on bonus for new hires during the holiday season
The sign-on premium for new hires is in addition to the wage increases the company started giving in September.
Man wounded in MLK Blvd shooting: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 5:45 p.m. Officials said a man was found with major injuries […]
Bakersfield Californian
Residents express concerns over proposed warehouse project
Several residents expressed concern about a proposed warehouse project in south Bakersfield, citing pollution and the impact of heavy trucks on the neighborhood, during Wednesday's City Council meeting. Developers of the 91-acre site, titled as the Majesty Gateway Project, would erect several commercial buildings and a 50-feet-tall, 1-million-square-foot distribution center....
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Veterans Parade honors 105-year-old World War II veteran
DELANO — Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran, will be the grand marshal and near the front of Delano’s first-ever Veterans Parade on Saturday. Let’s be present on the parade route from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue on Main Street or 8th to 13th on Jefferson Street to give him a big round of applause!
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
Bakersfield Now
No charges filed against suspect in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Austin French was released this Tuesday from jail, just four days after he reportedly shot and killed 15-year-old David Lopez III last week in East Bakersfield. James Smith is the older brother of French, who was there the night of the shooting. He said the...
KGET 17
Over 10,000 PG&E customers still without power
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 8,284 PG&E customers without power due to multiple PG&E power outages in parts of northwest and southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E outage map. The impacted area includes parts near Coffee and Hageman roads and Calloway Drive, according to the PG&E website. PG&E...
Kern probation makes an arrest and seizes drugs, firearm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department performed a “home call” Wednesday and arrested Oscar Dominguez, 29, who was determined to be in violation of his probation. The probation department said officers located Dominguez at a residence on Gaston Street in Wasco. During the search officers allegedly found a loaded semiautomatic handgun and […]
