Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns

Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
PROVIDENCE, UT
Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily

Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
LOGAN, UT
Clark Steven Keith Clark 67 Logan, Utah passed away November 1, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
LOGAN, UT
Don't damage canyon with cell infrastructure

Ads by the county exec state if re-elected he will bring cell coverage to Logan Canyon. This is also mentioned in his HJ op-ed written on March 1. $20 million is sought to install fiber optics for cell service in the canyon. This cost is the tip of the taxpayer-dollar iceberg. This is misguided on many levels. It would cause irreversible damage to our canyon. Imagine tearing up highway shoulders for fiber optic lines, trenching branch lines up unspoiled ridges, and cell towers on every peak with line-of-sight to the ribbon of pavement below. Now picture all the roads to service them. So much for “the last unspoiled place.”
LOGAN, UT
Davis G. Neil Davis 66 Logan, Utah passed away November 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Hollyhock Ward Chapel, 96 W. 600 S. Logan, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
LOGAN, UT
Perlstrom Michael Bradley Perlstrom 76 Franklin, Idaho passed away October 30, 2022. A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Military rites, graveside services and interment will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California with the date pending. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
FRANKLIN, ID
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater

Documents central to a case accusing a Bannock County detention deputy of exploiting a former Olympic speedskater living in Utah were located inside a secret room, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. Prosecutors in Utah’s 3rd District Court charged Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, on Thursday with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, both second-degree felonies, court records show. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the victim. ...
LOGAN, UT
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill, ex-Utah State athletic director apologizes and more

A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.
LOGAN, UT
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Police: Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition

Police have arrested the suspect in an Oct. 16 hit and run crash near Preston that has left a bicyclist fighting for his life in a Utah hospital. The male bicyclist was left critically injured when struck by a Volkswagen Jetta sedan driven by Christopher James Ward, 33, of Smithfield, Utah, and wasn't found until hours later because Ward drove from the scene and never reported the crash, authorities said. ...
SMITHFIELD, UT

