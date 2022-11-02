Read full article on original website
upr.org
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
kvnutalk
Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily
Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
cachevalleydaily.com
Wasatch Graffiti Busters spend their Saturday cleaning graffiti in Green Canyon cave
LOGAN – Last Saturday, Oct. 29, the Wasatch Graffiti Busters came to Logan to pressure wash a large amount of painted graffiti off of the walls of a cave located in Green Canyon. The volunteers usually takes their weekends and clean paint of rocks and other graffiti in the...
kvnutalk
Longtime firefighter one of two men killed in crash near Bear Lake – Cache Valley Daily
RICH COUNTY — A longtime volunteer firefighter was one of two men killed in Wednesday’s head-on collision southeast of Bear Lake, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Dennis S. Rasmussen, a 46-year-old Garden City man was driving a gold Buick Century on State Route 30, when a black Toyota Camry crossed the centerline and smashed into him.
Herald-Journal
Clark, Steven Keith
Clark Steven Keith Clark 67 Logan, Utah passed away November 1, 2022. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Don't damage canyon with cell infrastructure
Ads by the county exec state if re-elected he will bring cell coverage to Logan Canyon. This is also mentioned in his HJ op-ed written on March 1. $20 million is sought to install fiber optics for cell service in the canyon. This cost is the tip of the taxpayer-dollar iceberg. This is misguided on many levels. It would cause irreversible damage to our canyon. Imagine tearing up highway shoulders for fiber optic lines, trenching branch lines up unspoiled ridges, and cell towers on every peak with line-of-sight to the ribbon of pavement below. Now picture all the roads to service them. So much for “the last unspoiled place.”
Herald-Journal
Davis, G. Neil
Davis G. Neil Davis 66 Logan, Utah passed away November 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Hollyhock Ward Chapel, 96 W. 600 S. Logan, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Perlstrom, Michael Bradley
Perlstrom Michael Bradley Perlstrom 76 Franklin, Idaho passed away October 30, 2022. A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Military rites, graveside services and interment will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California with the date pending. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
KUTV
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 30 at milepost 370 just west of Lava Hot Springs. The post Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs appeared first on Local News 8.
Logan woman struck by cement truck identified
A woman in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed by cement truck while crossing Main Street on Friday morning.
Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater
Documents central to a case accusing a Bannock County detention deputy of exploiting a former Olympic speedskater living in Utah were located inside a secret room, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. Prosecutors in Utah’s 3rd District Court charged Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, on Thursday with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, both second-degree felonies, court records show. ...
Logan woman in wheelchair struck, killed by cement truck
A woman in a wheelchair was killed Friday after being struck by a cement truck as she was crossing a street in Logan.
Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the victim. ...
kvnutalk
Clarkston man arrested for allegedly abusing woman for decades – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — New allegations have come out against a 40-year-old Clarkston man accused of abusing a woman for decades. Baldomero Maldonado-Villagomez was booked on new offences Tuesday at the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute at Maldonado’s...
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
Two dead, one injured in head-on collision near Utah-Wyoming border
A head-on collision Wednesday morning near Randolph and the Utah-Wyoming border has killed two drivers and sent a passenger to the hospital in unknown condition
kcpw.org
Survivor tries to stop lawmaker sister’s bill, ex-Utah State athletic director apologizes and more
A sexual assault survivor shares her story in an attempt to stop her Utah lawmaker sister’s abortion bill. A former San Juan county attorney makes claims against current county commissioners — saying the commission has gotten too cozy with a Utah environmental organization. And, after resigning from his post, the former athletic director at Utah State University apologizes for repeating a “vulgar and foul” joke.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
Police: Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition
Police have arrested the suspect in an Oct. 16 hit and run crash near Preston that has left a bicyclist fighting for his life in a Utah hospital. The male bicyclist was left critically injured when struck by a Volkswagen Jetta sedan driven by Christopher James Ward, 33, of Smithfield, Utah, and wasn't found until hours later because Ward drove from the scene and never reported the crash, authorities said. ...
