Ads by the county exec state if re-elected he will bring cell coverage to Logan Canyon. This is also mentioned in his HJ op-ed written on March 1. $20 million is sought to install fiber optics for cell service in the canyon. This cost is the tip of the taxpayer-dollar iceberg. This is misguided on many levels. It would cause irreversible damage to our canyon. Imagine tearing up highway shoulders for fiber optic lines, trenching branch lines up unspoiled ridges, and cell towers on every peak with line-of-sight to the ribbon of pavement below. Now picture all the roads to service them. So much for “the last unspoiled place.”

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO